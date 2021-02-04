Trending Stories
February 4, 2021
WWE News: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Wants To Join The Company
Wrestling
Kieran Fisher

Citing an interview with Youtuber Chris Van Vliet, Sportskeeda has reported that former UFC star Paige VanZant is interested in moving to WWE. According to the MMA star, she's talked with officials and visited the Performance Center in the past. However, she probably won't join the promotion until she's finished with her fighting career.

During the conversation with Van Vliet, VanZant also revealed that she'd be good at professional wrestling as her previous experience means that she's developed some of the necessary skills to make the transition into sports entertainment.

"I was a dancer, I used to like the entertainment and showmanship side of it… and then the combat sports world obviously goes into the WWE. But I don't know that it's something I could do, both at the same time. I feel like I would want to do that 100 per cent. So maybe it's something that after I'm done fighting in a cage and in a ring, that kind of stuff, maybe I'll go over to there. But we'll see, the door's definitely open."
VanZant went on to say that both parties are in communication with each other often, claiming that there is a "path" into the company. It also helps that she lives in Orlando, Florida, which is where the Performance Center is located. She concluded by stating that she'll be more serious about embarking on the new career path when she has some free time.
As the Sportskeeda article pointed, Van Vliet and VanZant also discussed Ronda Rousey's journey from UFC to sports entertainment. VanZant said that "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" has provided the blueprint for MMA stars who want to make the jump to pro wrestling and be successful at it.

VanZant recently signed a contract with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and her first fight is set to take place this weekend. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she signed a four-year contract with the promotion last year, which could prevent her from making the move to WWE in the near future. However, it's also possible that there's a clause in her contract that allows her to work for wrestling entities.

Another UFC alumni who could join Vince McMahon's corporation is Conor McGregor. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, there are some people in the WWE locker room who believe that it's only a matter of time until the Irishman decides to give the company a chance.

