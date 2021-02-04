Dasha Mart Flaunts Impressive Cleavage & Long Legs In Semi-Sheer Mini Dress

Russia model Dasha Mart knows how to make just about any outfit look good. The beauty took to Instagram on Thursday to showcase her incredible figure in a semi-sheer, nude mini dress that showcased her impressive cleavage and long legs.

Dasha's frock was made from a semi-sheer fabric that featured small dots on it. The strapless number featured a corseted bodice with underwire cups. It had ruched seams down the front with a hemline that cut off at the tops of her thighs.

The popular influencer accessorized with a pendant necklace and a bangle bracelet, completing her look with a pair of strappy stilettos.

According to the geotag, Dasha was in Miami, Florida. The update included two pictures that captured her outside on a sidewalk. Large palm trees were situated in the area and what appeared to be storefronts were off to one side of the frame.

The first snap was taken from a close angle and cropped above Dasha's knees. With a pouty expression, she posed with her hands on her hips and her legs crossed. The stance showed off her hourglass figure and gave her online audience a good look at her cleavage. The model's shapely shoulders and toned arms were also on display.

In the second picture, the lens captured all of Dasha's body. She stood with one leg slightly forward and one hand on her thigh. She placed her other hand on her waist while she looked ahead with a smile. The pose showed off her incredibly long, lean pins as well as the sexy curve of her hips.

In the caption, Dasha tagged online retailer Revolve as the makers of the garment.

The model's followers had plenty of nice things to say about Dasha's smoldering look in the comments section.

"Always perfect in every dress," one admirer wrote.

"Always looking very gorgeous and beautiful," added a second fan with several emoji, including a smiley face and a tulip.

"Gorgeous so beautiful," a third user chimed in.

"[A] beautiful dress on a slender body and your legs look longer and more beautiful than ever 2," praised a fourth follower, adding numerous emoji to their message, including broken hearts and kissing faces.

Last week, Dasha flashed a bit more skin in an update that saw her sporting a blue bikini. The colorful number featured a top that left plenty of her cleavage exposed and thong bottoms that showcased her bodacious booty.