Nicole Thorne Shows Some Skin In Black See-Through Lingerie Set: 'Bedroom Eyes'

Nicole Thorne left little to the imagination in a sultry new snapshot, which she posted to her Instagram account this week. The gorgeous model stunned fans as she showed some skin in a racy ensemble.

In the sexy pics, Nicole looked smoking hot as she opted to wear a black see-through lingerie set. The top boasted thin spaghetti straps that highlighted her toned arms and shoulders. It also included a deep neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage. The garment featured lace detailing that spilled down her body and clung to her curves as well.

The matching panties were pulled up high over her curvaceous hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist as they accentuated her muscular thighs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display. She accessorized the style with a pair of thick gold hoop earrings.

Nicole sat in front of a large mirror with a gold frame for the pics. In the first photo, she placed one hand on her leg as the other rested behind her for balance. She arched her back and pushed her chest outward as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

The second shot featured her with her legs apart as she brought one hand up to tuck her hair behind her ear. She tilted her head and pulled her shoulders back.

In the caption, Nicole told fans she was giving her bedroom eyes in the pics. She also geotagged her location as Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

She parted her long dark hair in the middle and styled her locks in voluminous waves that hung down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulders.

Nicole's over 1.5 million followers appeared to approve of the post. The photos garnered more than 29,000 likes in just one day. Her admirers also left her over 420 messages.

"You look stunning babe," one follower wrote.

"An absolute dream woman," gushed a second fan.

"You're so hot," a third user declared.

"YOU ARE A QUEEN," raved a fourth person.

Nicole is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online snaps. She's often seen sporting skimpy bathing suits, sultry lingerie, tiny tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posted a photo of herself in a nude bikini with ruffled trim and a plaid shirt. To date, that post has raked in more than 11,000 likes and over 180 comments.