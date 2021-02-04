Jamie Lynn Spears Sizzles In More Than One String Bikini

Jamie Lynn Spears showed off her amazing body by rocking two different bikinis in a video that she shared on Instagram this week. Her 2.1 million followers were quick to let her know how much they enjoyed her creative swimwear fashion show.

Summer might be many months away, but Jamie, 29, didn't make her online audience wait until the sunny season to see her mini bikini haul from Kotomi Swim. The former Zoey 101 star brought the heat to her fans' IG feeds by showing off her new bathing suits and the sheer sarongs that she paired with them.

Jamie's video included numerous still shots of her modeling her beachwear. She sported two different bikinis, both of which included tie-up triangle tops. The first look her viewers got to see was an all-back set. She wore her short sarong tied on the left side. The knot was pulled down low to leave her navel exposed. Because her cover-up was the same color as her bottoms, they were barely visible beneath it. On her left arm, she wore a lavender scrunchie crafted out of tulle-like fabric.

Jamie's other two-piece featured a black-and-white zebra print. She paired it with a coordinating sarong. Her skimpy ensembles showed off her petite figure to perfection, including her perky cleavage, taut tummy, and toned thighs.

The singer's shoulder-length blond hair looked slightly damp and tousled. She wore her layered locks parted down the center.

Jamie was shown striking a variety of different poses. She got sassy by cocking one hip and stepping the opposite leg out to the side. In another photo, she stood sideways and reached down to tug on the side ties of her zebra-print bikini with her left hand. Her right arm was positioned across her chest. This angle revealed that she was suffering some boob spillage. It also provided a glimpse at her peachy derriere.

A third pic saw her hooking her thumbs around her top's upper strings. She smiled in some photos and kept her facial expression serious in others.

The soundtrack for Jamie's video was instrumental electronic music. Her pics switched to the tune's quick beat.

Her followers responded enthusiastically to her Instagram post, liking it over 29,000 times during the first hour after it hit the platform. One of her fans confessed to falling hard for the star after watching her clip.

"So I'm probably in love with you," the admirer wrote.

"Beach bod ready!" commented a second fan.

"Ok, girl! Werk it! You are radiating confidence! Love it!" read another message.

