Britney Spears' Social Media Manager Cassie Petrey Debunks Fan Theories Over IG Account

Britney Spears' social media manager Cassie Petrey debunked fan theories over content posted to the singer's Instagram account, challenging some of the rumors Britney's followers have shared regarding her overall health and wellness.

In a slideshow posted to her personal Instagram account, Petrey directed her comments at Britney's followers. She told them they could best support the pop superstar by not posting incorrect theories online. She also attempted to clear up some popular misconceptions about how the singer runs her account.

She claimed to adore Britney's fan base and thanked them for their passion. She mentioned their love for the performer made it easy for her to overlook some unkind comments that have been thrown Britney's way as she realized their statements were made out of concern.

Petrey continued, writing she wanted to debunk some fans' theories without violating the singer's privacy.

She admitted Britney wrote her posts and captions for Instagram. She wrote that no one suggested what she should post to her page and shared that any video edited by Britney's social media team came with specific instructions from the singer herself.

Petrey continued, writing that Britney was not asking for help, nor was she posting secret messages for her 27.2 million followers to decipher. She shared Britney was living her life and trying to have fun on Instagram.

Petrey stressed that no one was pushing a narrative and addressed a few other rumors.

She clarified she had never been to Hawaii with Britney on vacation and mentioned that no one told Britney to share her thoughts about repealing 50-A in New York City, which allowed police to shield misconduct records.

Petrey also claimed her job has absolutely nothing to do with Spears' conservatorship.

She shared some sage advice with the former teen idol's fan base. She told them not to bully the pop star, for she does not deserve it. Petrey claimed the singer is having fun creating posts and sharing images she likes and there was no secret agenda to it.

Fans shared their hope that Petrey told the truth in the context of her post.

"I pray that this is true," wrote one follower.

"Sorry but, Why don't you support her more? As a digital strategist myself I know that if the client wants to publish something that's not beneficial for them, you advise and give them better options. Her social media posts are bringing a lot of attention for the wrong reasons I think," a second fan explained.

"I'm sorry you're being dragged to this. Misguided fans are just hungry for someone to blame for things they can't control," suggested a third user.