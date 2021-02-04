Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Mustard Yellow Bodysuit

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

US Politics

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 4, 2021
Britney Spears' Social Media Manager Cassie Petrey Debunks Fan Theories Over IG Account
instagram
Lucille Barilla

Britney Spears' social media manager Cassie Petrey debunked fan theories over content posted to the singer's Instagram account, challenging some of the rumors Britney's followers have shared regarding her overall health and wellness.

In a slideshow posted to her personal Instagram account, Petrey directed her comments at Britney's followers. She told them they could best support the pop superstar by not posting incorrect theories online. She also attempted to clear up some popular misconceptions about how the singer runs her account.

She claimed to adore Britney's fan base and thanked them for their passion. She mentioned their love for the performer made it easy for her to overlook some unkind comments that have been thrown Britney's way as she realized their statements were made out of concern.

Petrey continued, writing she wanted to debunk some fans' theories without violating the singer's privacy.

She admitted Britney wrote her posts and captions for Instagram. She wrote that no one suggested what she should post to her page and shared that any video edited by Britney's social media team came with specific instructions from the singer herself.

Petrey continued, writing that Britney was not asking for help, nor was she posting secret messages for her 27.2 million followers to decipher. She shared Britney was living her life and trying to have fun on Instagram.

Petrey stressed that no one was pushing a narrative and addressed a few other rumors.

Singer Britney Spears attends the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Getty Images | David Becker

She clarified she had never been to Hawaii with Britney on vacation and mentioned that no one told Britney to share her thoughts about repealing 50-A in New York City, which allowed police to shield misconduct records.

Petrey also claimed her job has absolutely nothing to do with Spears' conservatorship.

She shared some sage advice with the former teen idol's fan base. She told them not to bully the pop star, for she does not deserve it. Petrey claimed the singer is having fun creating posts and sharing images she likes and there was no secret agenda to it.

Fans shared their hope that Petrey told the truth in the context of her post.

"I pray that this is true," wrote one follower.

"Sorry but, Why don't you support her more? As a digital strategist myself I know that if the client wants to publish something that's not beneficial for them, you advise and give them better options. Her social media posts are bringing a lot of attention for the wrong reasons I think," a second fan explained.

"I'm sorry you're being dragged to this. Misguided fans are just hungry for someone to blame for things they can't control," suggested a third user.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.