February 4, 2021
'Too Hot To Handle' Star Chloe Veitch Bites Her Finger In Hot Pink Lingerie In Bed
Instagram Models
Emily Hutchinson

Chloe Veitch put her flawless figure on display this week as she got ready for Valentine's Day a few days early in two new photos posted to Instagram. The Too Hot To Handle star wowed in the February 3 upload as she rocked semi-sheer lace lingerie in bed.

The first snap showed the British social media model and reality star posing on her knees on a single bed with white sheets. She rocked a plunging hot pink lace bra with adjustable straps over both shoulders and a thin, shiny band around her torso.

She flashed her tanned and toned tummy as the matching bottoms sat low to give a peek at a large butterfly tattoo above her left hip, also revealing the large quote she has inked on her thigh. The bottoms featured the same band across their top.

Chloe posed in front of a gray headboard with a white pillow behind her. She held several red and pink roses in her right hand while her long brunette locks cascaded down her back. Her hair was pushed away from her face as her blemish-free skin glowed.

For the second snap, Chloe put her index finger between her teeth as she smiled and looked off to the side. The Netflix star adopted a similar pose but gave a better look at her bold bra, revealing it had a V-shaped notch over her chest.

She tagged Lounge Underwear and urged her 1.4 million followers to treat themselves for Valentine's Day next week in the caption. She also included a number of hashtags, including "femalefamily" and "lovetolounge."

The upload was a hit, as it amassed more than 104,500 likes and 280-plus comments, as plenty of people shared praise.

"Your smile is contagious," one user wrote.

"Gosh you're unreal," praised another, alongside a scrunched up face and red heart.

"Absolutely stunning mateeeeee!" a third comment read.

"Absolutely gorgeous," admired a fourth person, alongside two heart-eye faces and a kissing emoji.

The new snaps came after Chloe grabbed attention last month when she flashed some skin in a skimpy bikini during a trip to Dubai for another stunning Instagram post.

In that shot, Chloe sizzled in the skimpy two-piece, which included a strapless top with a large horse shoe in the center of her chest, as she posed on her knees while on a yacht out on the water. She captioned the upload with lyrics from Ariana Grande's 2019 hit "Thank U, Next."

