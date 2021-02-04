Trending Stories
February 4, 2021
Rita Ora's Artwork For 'Bang' Gets Compared To Rina Sawayama & Receives A Negative Reaction From Social Media
celebrities
Fabio Magnocavallo

Rita Ora is getting ready to release some new music and has dropped the artwork for her new EP, Bang, which is a joint project with Imanbek, per Clash Music. The British singer has become a big discussion point on social media after fans were quick to notice that the cover looked very similar to Rina Sawayama's recent artworks.

For the Bang cover, Ora can be seen wearing a black bodysuit that was cut-out across the front, displaying her midriff and decolletage area. The item of clothing had long sleeves and appeared to be fairly tight-fitted. She teamed the ensemble with a beret of the same color and accessorized herself with a ring. Ora is known for reinventing her image and sported her long, wavy orange hair down in a wet style. She rocked short acrylic nails and dusted her eyes with noticeable pink eyeshadow.

Ora was captured sitting down in front of a red backdrop. She placed one hand on the ground beside her and sat up straight while appearing to be curly up her legs. The entertainer let her locks drape in front of her shoulder and gazed directly at the camera with her right eye closed. Ora poked her tongue out and put on an edgy display.

The artwork featured the title of the project going up the left side in orange with her and Imanbek's name written in the top right corner.

As soon as the cover hit the web, music fans were quick to compare the overall aesthetic to Sawayama, a fairly new pop star who had one of the most critically acclaimed albums last year, SAWAYAMA.

On Twitter, Sawayama is currently trending with "Rina Sawayama fans think the teaser for Rita Ora's new EP has taken some inspiration from Sawyama" explained underneath.

Check out the artwork below.

"the font, the hair, the photo style all being rina rip offs oh lord," one user tweeted, attaching photos and artworks from Sawayama that looked very alike.

"Now i know Rita ora didn't just shamelessly rip off Rina sawayama's signature cover art....." another person shared in a tweet.

"Rita Ora really said f*ck covid rules I'm superior and they don't apply to me yet feels she has to do Rina Sawayama cosplay to stay relevant," remarked a third fan on Twitter.

"Rita Ora really? Taking inspiration is one thing but completely copying Rina Sawayama. This is a big NO," a fourth user tweeted.

According to Ora's most recent Instagram post, the Bang EP will be released on February 12 and will hear collaborations with David Guetta, Gunna, and Khea.

