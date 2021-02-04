Trending Stories
February 4, 2021
WWE's Chelsea Green Rocks Red Lingerie & Celebrates Valentine's Day Early
nsfw
Kieran Fisher

Valentine's Day is still over one week away, but WWE superstar Chelsea Green has been getting into the spirit already. The brunette bombshell took to Instagram this week and shared a romantic poem with her 575,000 followers, much to their delight. She also stripped down for the occasion, and her fans weren't complaining about the lack of clothing.

In the photo, Green kneeled down on a white bed that was covered in red rose petals, holding a flower in her left hand as she stared into the camera with a calm smile on her face.

The bombshell also opted for underwear that was in the line with the Valentine's Day spirit as well. She sported racy lingerie that was red and showed off her enviable legs and toned stomach. However, the upper body attire was mostly hidden from view due to Green's long hair.

The accompanying caption revealed that the image was captured during a photoshoot that she carried out with the Fitness Gurls magazine. The wrestler and model shared a fitting poem in that section of the post, too.

It remains to be seen if more pics were taken for the shoot, but the one she did share was appreciated by her fans and peers. At the time of this writing, the snap has gained over 23,000 likes and hundreds of feel-good comments.

Most of the comments pertained to Green's body and appearance, but one supporter also highlighted her impressive poetry skills.

"Omg she's also got bars," one follower wrote, followed by a slew of emoji.

"Broski is one lucky man," a second Instagrammer stated, referencing Green's boyfriend Matt Cardona. Some WWE fans will remember him as Zack Ryder.

"First and I'm a fan of your wrestling btw," noted another social media user, who was one of several who was also interested in Green's main career.

As The Inquisitr documented, the WWE bombshell got injured back in November and she's been rehabilitating and training for her return since then. The article pointed out how she's getting closer to her long-awaited comeback after being spotted training with other wrestlers last week.

However, the Friday Night SmackDown superstar has kept her supporters entertained with some hot uploads throughout her hiatus from television. Most of these pics have featured her sporting racy swimsuits as she's prone to visiting the beach. Earlier this month, she shared one that depicted her in a thong bikini that caused a heatwave on social media.

