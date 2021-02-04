Cindy Prado Sizzles In A Sexy Crop Top With Daring Cut-Out Details

Cuban smokeshow Cindy Prado tantalized her 2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a series of snaps in which she rocked a monochromatic ensemble that showed off her flawless figure. The photos were captured in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and Cindy was in a neutral room with eye-catching decor elements visible in the background, including a wall-mounted sconce and what appeared to be a golden palm tree.

She wore an ensemble from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and made sure to tag the company's own Instagram page in the first slide as well as in the caption.

Cindy showcased her curves in a unique top that featured long sleeves and a cropped length. The piece had a cut-out over the chest that exposed a serious amount of cleavage and underboob, and thick straps extended from just below her cleavage to over her shoulders. A wrap detail below her breasts drew even more attention to her ample assets, and a black fabric bow was secured over her abdomen. The straps dangled down her toned stomach.

She paired the revealing top with the unique silhouette with a pair of black jeans. The denim featured a column of buttons extending down the front, and had a figure-hugging fit that accentuated her shapely hips and toned thighs.

She kept the rest of the look simple, adding a pair of small gold earrings and a few layered gold necklaces as her only accessories. Her blond locks tumbled down her chest in soft curls, and she posed for the first snap with both hands by her sides, the sun illuminating her stunning features and bronzed skin.

She switched up the poses in the following slides, placing her hands on her slim waist in the second shot, and in the third, she closed her eyes and allowed herself to soak in the sun. In the fourth and final image, she brushed some of her silky tresses away from her face as she gazed directly at the camera.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 33,000 likes as well as 379 comments within 17 hours.

"Most beautiful woman ever," one fan wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

"Such a cutie and hottie stunning," another follower chimed in.

"Always a class act," a third fan added.

"You're gorgeous," yet another commented, including a flame emoji in the compliment.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy teased her audience with a sultry video in which she rocked silky lingerie. She finished off the clip with a twist ending, cuddling her cat as she beamed at the camera.