Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Mustard Yellow Bodysuit

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

US Politics

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 4, 2021
'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Model Jasmine Sanders Stuns In Strappy Bikini To Heat Up Miami Beach
Instagram Models
Emily Hutchinson

Jasmine Sanders turned up the heat in a series of stunning beach photos posted to Instagram this week. The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated model and social media influencer uploaded three shots of herself in a strappy black bikini on February 3 as she flaunted her jaw-dropping curves.

The first showed her walking along the sand as she held her right hand near her face. She flashed a smile while rocking chunky black sunglasses, her hair in stunning natural curls.

She carried a black face mask that perfectly matched her skimpy two-piece. The swimsuit included a triangle top with strings over her shoulders and her torso, which wrapped around to create a crisscross just above her navel.

The former America's Next Top Model guest judge, who also goes by the nickname Golden Barbie, paired the top with plain bottoms featuring strings that tied into a bow over both hips. She rocked a matching sarong that covered her right thigh with another set of strings tied into a bow over her left hip, exposing a tattoo that stretched from her waist down her leg.

Jasmine carried beige sandals and her phone in her left hand and accessorized with a thin gold chain necklace that dangled down the front of her torso, as well as several bracelets and rings.

In the second shot, she was captured mid-stride while barefoot. The final photo was taken from just above her knees as she tousled her hair and looked to the right. This shot gave a better look at her gold hoop earrings while she stood in front of the ocean.

According to her geotag, the photos were taken in Miami Beach, Florida. She told her 4.1 million followers how much she loved being on the coast.

She explained that she was "happiest" while at the beach and wrote that being there gave her "peace and clarity." She also tagged the fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, indicating they were the manufacturers of her bikini.

Proving to be popular with her fans, the upload attracted close to 32,000 likes and more than 160 comments in under 18 hours.

The bikini shot marked a stark contrast from another of her recent attention-grabbing posts. Earlier this week, the supermodel shared snaps from colder climes during a ski trip to snowy Aspen, Colorado. Despite the cold, Jasmine stripped down to her underwear to ski in a bralette and high-waisted bottoms, which she paired with an open Moschino jacket.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.