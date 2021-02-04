'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Model Jasmine Sanders Stuns In Strappy Bikini To Heat Up Miami Beach

Jasmine Sanders turned up the heat in a series of stunning beach photos posted to Instagram this week. The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated model and social media influencer uploaded three shots of herself in a strappy black bikini on February 3 as she flaunted her jaw-dropping curves.

The first showed her walking along the sand as she held her right hand near her face. She flashed a smile while rocking chunky black sunglasses, her hair in stunning natural curls.

She carried a black face mask that perfectly matched her skimpy two-piece. The swimsuit included a triangle top with strings over her shoulders and her torso, which wrapped around to create a crisscross just above her navel.

The former America's Next Top Model guest judge, who also goes by the nickname Golden Barbie, paired the top with plain bottoms featuring strings that tied into a bow over both hips. She rocked a matching sarong that covered her right thigh with another set of strings tied into a bow over her left hip, exposing a tattoo that stretched from her waist down her leg.

Jasmine carried beige sandals and her phone in her left hand and accessorized with a thin gold chain necklace that dangled down the front of her torso, as well as several bracelets and rings.

In the second shot, she was captured mid-stride while barefoot. The final photo was taken from just above her knees as she tousled her hair and looked to the right. This shot gave a better look at her gold hoop earrings while she stood in front of the ocean.

According to her geotag, the photos were taken in Miami Beach, Florida. She told her 4.1 million followers how much she loved being on the coast.

She explained that she was "happiest" while at the beach and wrote that being there gave her "peace and clarity." She also tagged the fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, indicating they were the manufacturers of her bikini.

Proving to be popular with her fans, the upload attracted close to 32,000 likes and more than 160 comments in under 18 hours.

The bikini shot marked a stark contrast from another of her recent attention-grabbing posts. Earlier this week, the supermodel shared snaps from colder climes during a ski trip to snowy Aspen, Colorado. Despite the cold, Jasmine stripped down to her underwear to ski in a bralette and high-waisted bottoms, which she paired with an open Moschino jacket.