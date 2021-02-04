Trending Stories
February 4, 2021
Kelsie Jean Smeby Showcases Killer Curves In Semi-Sheer Bra & Ripped Shorts
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Kelsie Jean Smeby looked smoking hot dressed all in black in her latest Instagram share, which can be seen here. The model took to the photo-sharing site on Thursday to show off her killer curves in a flirty top and a pair of ripped shorts.

Kelsie's outfit was casual and sexy. Her top was basically a pair of long sleeves. The number had a thin section of fabric across the front that stretched over her breasts and a thin strap that wrapped around her neck. She wore a semi-sheer bra that featured a low-cut scoop neck. Her short pants had a high waist and a cheeky back. They also had large ripped sections on the back.

The update consisted of two pictures that featured the brunette beauty posing inside. She stood close to a window with part of a large plant visible in the frame.

In the first snap, Kelsie faced the camera. The image was cropped at the middle of her thighs. She leaned to one side and placed one hand on her thigh while the other one rested on the back of her hip. With one hip cocked, she flaunted the curve of her booty as well as her hourglass shape. The pose also gave her followers a nice look at her cleavage. The model smiled at the camera while her long hair fell in loose curls over one of her shoulders.

Kelsie showcased her booty in the second photo, which saw her from behind. She arched her back, emphasizing her derrière. Part of her cheek was visible through a large rip in the shorts. She pulled at the waistline while looking over her shoulder at the lens. Her shapely thighs and thin waist were also prominent.

In the caption, she tagged online retailer Fashion Nova as the makers of the outfit.

Her fan base seemed delighted with the post and many took some time to leave a compliment in the comments section.

"I love you, you are spectacularly beautiful," one admirer wrote.

"You are so beautiful," echoed a second follower, adding several emoji that included hearts and lips to their words.

"So hot her shorts burn up," a third user quipped.

"[S]o gorgeous like always!" added a fourth fan, along with a flame and smiley face emoji.

Kelsie looked stunning in a post she shared last week that saw her going braless under an open jacket. She wore the leather number unzipped, exposing her chest while she sported a thong and a cowboy hat. She added some sex appeal to the outfit with a pair of thigh-high boots.

