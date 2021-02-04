Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Mustard Yellow Bodysuit

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

US Politics

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 4, 2021
Chanel West Coast Flaunts Her Backside In A Bold Floral-Print Gown
nsfw
Ava Bennet

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast tantalized her 3.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a gorgeous snap in which she rocked a bold printed gown while showing off her fit figure.

She tagged several individuals in the picture itself, including makeup artist David Velasquez, hairstylist Tony Medina, photographer Sonny Chaotic, and stylist Serafini. The tags implied that those particular individuals were involved in creating the eye-catching look that Chanel rocked in the picture.

She stood on a stone path with lush green grass to her right and several large staircases visible to her left, leading into a luxurious-looking structure. Most of the area was in the shade, but Chanel stood in a spot where the sunlight still managed to stream down, illuminating her stunning features as well as a portion of her ensemble.

The top portion of her gown was nearly backless, showing off plenty of her bronzed skin with just a strap extending across her back. The sleeve that was visible was crafted from a ruffled sunshine yellow fabric that covered her shoulder and arm, making a major style statement.

The bottom portion featured a bold printed fabric that incorporated yellow flowers and black and green detailing in the background. The silhouette was snug through the top, hugging her slim hips and shapely rear. Just an inch or so down her thighs, the silhouette changed, flaring out and widening as it approached the hem, which pooled on the ground around her.

The skirt of the garment had been arranged in a way that accentuated the statement it made, and Chanel had her eyes closed as the sunlight illuminated her flawless features.

Her hair was styled in a retro-inspired look, and the sculpted curls hung down her back. Her fans couldn't get enough of the gorgeous share, and the post racked up over 36,500 likes within 12 hours of going live. It also received 647 comments from her audience in the same time span.

"This is so beautiful," one fan wrote, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

"You're perfect in every way," another follower commented, accentuating the compliment with heart emoji.

"Both sides are your good side," a third fan remarked.

"Absolutely gorgeous girl," yet another follower chimed in.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel shared an update in which she rocked a bedazzled ensemble on a football field. She paired hot pants with a cropped top, sky-high boots, and an embellished helmet and knee pads. Her hair was styled in a sleek platinum blond high ponytail that tumbled down all the way to her pert posterior, and she looked smoking-hot in the snaps.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.