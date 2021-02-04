Trending Stories
February 4, 2021
Victoria's Secret Model Isabeli Fontana Flaunts Her Booty In A Thong And Removes Her Mickey Mouse Top
Instagram Models
Treva Bowdoin

Victoria's Secret model Isabeli Fontana posted a set of Instagram photos that showed her rocking a look that was tame up top and risqué below the waist. Her unusual pairing consisted of a baggy sweater and a tiny thong.

The 37-year-old Brazilian bombshell described herself as "vibing" in her four-photo series. The racy pics were taken outside in front of a window with wooden exterior shutters. One side of the slatted bifold unit was open. Her photoshoot's natural lighting was a bit gray, and the window reflected a cloudy sky.

Isabeli had on a gray sweater that featured the likeness of beloved Disney character Mickey Mouse. She partnered it with a pair of snakeskin-print thong bikini bottoms in black and white. Her ombre brunette hair was styled in loose waves.

She initially stood sideways and yanked her shirt down so that its wide neck slipped off her left shoulder. She was photographed from a low angle, making her appear even taller than she already is. The next shot was a closeup taken after she had pulled her top partially off. Her arms were still covered, but the rest of the garment was gathered in front of her chest. She tilted her head to the side, causing a lock of hair to cover her right eye.

The third pic saw Isabeli standing in profile. Keeping the sweater over her bust, she popped one of her toned thighs forward and arched her back, emphasizing the curves of her pert derriere. She was photographed as she swished her hair back. Her chin was upraised, and her bright blue eyes were aimed at the camera. A seductive smile played on her full pout.

Isabeli's final photo captured her completely removing her top. The neck opening was just about to slide off of her head as the pic was snapped. She stood with her back to the camera, hiding her bare chest from view. The angle captured the sinuous curves of her svelte body as she stretched it out and cocked her right hip. The tattoo of angel wings on her upper back and the butterfly body art on her peachy posterior were on display.

The sultry slideshow was well received by Isabeli's followers, who awarded it with over 20,000 likes and scores of comments. One fan who dropped her a message was her fellow Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio. She used three collision emoji to express her feelings about the post.

"Why do u do this to us," read one admirer's response to the pics.

"When genes conspire to create the most beautiful artwork," another admirer chimed in.

"Perfect butt," a third message read.

