February 4, 2021
Allie Auton Flaunts Cleavage & Sculpted Body In Scanty Bandeau Bikini In New Beach Photo
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Allie Auton served a killer look on Thursday, February 4, treating her 623,000 Instagram followers to a sizzling new update. The blond bombshell shared a snapshot that captured her soaking up the sun at the beach while sporting a scanty bikini which showcased her flawless physique.

Allie was snapped at the shore in her barely there attire, enjoying the summer sunshine. In the photo, she posed by kneeling on a white blanket on top of fine, white sand. The babe popped her hip to the side and placed her hands on her thighs as she looked straight into the camera and smiled.

The bright sunlight illuminated her bronzed skin and curves. The blue sky, the turquoise blue water coming up to shore, and some rock formations made up the scenic background. Despite the scenery, viewers were likely more focused on Allie and her fantastic figure.

The Australian influencer rocked a minuscule bikini set. The cream-colored, bandeau-style top boasted a straight neckline which sat low on her chest, exposing an ample amount of her décolletage. The piece had thin straps that went over her shoulders for support. The snug fit pushed her bust in and together, making her cleavage pop.

Allie sported a matching bottom which was just as revealing. It featured high leg cuts that left little to the imagination and showcased her toned thighs. The piece clung to her midsection, accentuating her slender hips, and the low-cut front helped highlight her taut tummy and rock-hard abs. The light-colored set complemented her sun-kissed complexion.

For the occasion, Allie wore a pair of dangling earrings, a chunky bracelet, and rings as accessories. She wore her golden locks down in a center part and styled it in loose waves that suited her nicely.

In the caption, Allie expressed how happy she felt about living in Australia. According to the geotag, she was in Noosa, Queensland. She also shared that her bikini came from a brand called TJ Swim via a tag in the picture.

Like most of her sexy posts, this recent addition instantly became a hit. The newest update amassed more than 8,900 likes and 80 comments within a few hours of going live on social media. Many of her avid admirers dropped compliments and gushing messages in the comments section, while others chimed in with a trail of emoji.

"You are ripped! So sexy!" gushed an admirer.

"Body goals. Forever my inspiration," wrote another fan.

"You're so stunning," added a third follower.

