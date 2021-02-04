Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Mustard Yellow Bodysuit

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

US Politics

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 4, 2021
Tahlia Hall Flaunts Her Bombshell Booty In A Barely There Thong Bikini
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Tahlia Hall gave fans plenty to see and talk about with a new Instagram post uploaded on Thursday, February 4. The Australian model took to her feed to share a sizzling snapshot which captured her rocking a scanty thong bikini as she struck a sexy pose.

Tahlia wore a snakeskin-print two-piece swimsuit which showcased her bodacious curves. The front side of the tan-and-black bikini was barely visible in the image due to her pose. Straps secured in the middle of her back, and her shapely chest stretched out the cups.

She sported matching bottoms which highlighted her trim waist. Like the top, the thong had strings that were tied on the sides of her curvy hips. The high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin and perfectly showcased her round derriere.

The photo showed Tahlia flaunting her enviable body in a scanty bathing suit in her home in Brisbane, Australia, as the geotag noted. The area appeared to be part of a balcony, and a glass door was visible beside her.

The babe stood sideways and put her right leg forward, with most of her toned backside directed to the camera. Her positioning made her pert booty the main focus of the shot. The babe looked over her shoulder and stared into the lens, offering a seductive gaze with her lips slightly parted.

The space where she stood appeared to be well lit by the indirect sunlight, which made her flawless skin look glowing.

Tahlia left her platinum blond hair down and opted for a sleek, straight hairstyle. She let the long strands cascade down her back. She accessorized with dainty jeweled stud earrings and a bangle on her wrist.

In the caption, the influencer apologized for being missing in action on her social media page. The hottie revealed that her bikini came from Gypsea Rose Swim and tagged the brand in the picture.

The latest share gained over 24,200 likes and more than 340 comments in less than a day. Hundreds of online admirers, including fellow influencers, took to the comments section and dropped various messages, with many of them telling her she looked incredibly hot in the snap. Other fans raved over her cheeky display, expressing their thoughts in words as well as emoji.

"I'm glad you are back!" a follower commented.

"You are so beautiful and sexy," gushed a second admirer.

"Back like you never left. So hot!!" added a third fan.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.