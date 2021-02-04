Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Mustard Yellow Bodysuit

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

US Politics

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 4, 2021
Kelly Ripa Thrills Fans With Look-Alike Photos Of Husband Mark Consuelos & Son Michael: 'Twins'
instagram
Lucille Barilla

Kelly Ripa compared side-by-side photos of her husband Mark Consuelos and their oldest son Michael taken during their senior years of high school. The post honored the fictional matriculation of Riverdale's core cast. Mark plays Hiram Lodge on the CW series. Michael portrayed a younger version of the billionaire on the same show.

Mark wore a dark-colored suit in his 1989 graduation photo from Bloomingdale High School in Valrico, Florida. He added a white dress shirt and a patterned tie to finish his look. His hair was brushed across his forehead and he looked off-camera in the black-and-white snap.

Michael's photo was on the right. His pic was snapped in 2016 and had a more casual look. Michael wore a T-shirt with what looked to be a a long-sleeved jacket over top of it. He looked directly at the camera with a big smile.

Kelly wrote she was celebrating the milestone moment for the show with young and old Hiram's photos.

Many of her famous friends were stunned at the facial similarities between father and son. These included Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, Murphy Brown star Faith Ford, makeup artist Christopher Buckle, CNN Senior Global Affairs Analyst Bianna Golodryga, composer Michael Mott, Riverdale star Marisol Nichols, comedian Joel McHale, and Mark's sister Adriana.

Kelly's 2.9 million social media followers adored the snap, hitting the like button over 57,000 times and adding their own positive remarks regarding the similarities between father and son to the comments section.

"OMG! I thought they were both Michael! Twins indeed! Joaquin looks like you. Lola is a combination of you and Mark. Such a beautiful family," one fan wrote.

"Michael looks like they merged both of your faces! I see both of you in him. Such a handsome guy!" complimented a second follower.

"God bless them both," a third user remarked.

"Handsome young man, you got there, Kelly He certainly is his father's spitting image," claimed a fourth person.

Kelly used the upload to promote Riverdale's new episode, which aired February 3.

In "Chapter Seventy-Nine: Graduation" Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and the show's core cast members attempted to reconcile the events that had occurred throughout high school and made plans for their future. The emotional sequence of events was broken up into two parts, before and after the ceremony.

This sets the stage for a major shift within the series, a reported seven-year time jump, which will begin upon Riverdale's next episode, according to a report by Comic Book.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.