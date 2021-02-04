Trending Stories
February 4, 2021
Eva Padlock Shows Serious Cleavage In Red Lace Bra For Flirty Update
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Eva Padlock turned up the heat on Wednesday, February 3, when she teased her 1.8 million Instagram followers with a sizzling new update. In her most recent share, the Spanish model showcased her bombshell curves in skimpy lace underwear which flaunted her ample assets.

Eva rocked a skimpy red brassiere that complemented her flawless complexion. The bra boasted balconette cups adorned with intricate lace detailing. The undergarment had a scalloped trim and a snug fit, hugging her voluptuous chest. It also featured underwire, which accentuated her breasts. Her cleavage was on full display, thanks to the plunging neckline. Thin satin straps that clung to her shoulders provided support and highlighted her slim arms.

From her pose, her bottoms -- if she wore any -- weren't visible, but she added a pair of heeled pumps that matched her bra.

The NSFW snapshot captured the 36-year-old influencer posing in a hotel room, sitting on a cushioned chair. The interior was well-lit, with sunlight coming in from nearby windows.

The image featured a full view of her body. She posed by crossing her ankles and lifted her left hand to her head, holding her locks in place. Meanwhile, she placed her other hand in between her thighs. She tilted her head to the side and looked down as the photographer took the shot.

Eva left her brunette locks loose and parted to the side, with the ends in soft curls.

The internet personality added a short caption where she wrote about needing a "rose," adding a relevant emoji.

Eva's newest share garnered more than 66,800 likes and upward of 1,000 comments in less than 24 hours of going live on the social media platform. A lot of fans dropped various messages, including compliments about her fit physique and buxom curves. Countless other admirers struggled to find words to express their feelings for the model. Instead, they opted to use a trail of emoji to get their point across.

"You look phenomenal, as always! Red is truly your color. Bold and bright just like you," one of her fans noted, adding a mix of flame and heart emoji at the end of the comment.

"You are oozing with sex appeal! I almost dropped my drink when I saw this. You are such a beautiful woman!!" wrote another social media user.

"Fabulous! Oh, and no underwear. I like it! Makes me imagine things," gushed a third follower.

"Gorgeous is an understatement," added a fourth admirer.

