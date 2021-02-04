Trending Stories
February 4, 2021
Alessandra Ambrosio And Model Girlfriends Spread Legs In Wet Bikinis For Ocean Shot
nsfw
Emily Hutchinson

Alessandra Ambrosio and her model girlfriends wowed in a series of fun photos posted to her Instagram account on February 3. The Victoria's Secret Angel lay back in the ocean alongside five of her bikini-clad pals as they spread their legs and put their ankles together to form a giant star.

Alessandra rocked a light pink bikini and put both arms above her head as her brunette locks flowed in the water. She posed alongside fellow Brazilian model Carol Mendes, her Gal Floripa co-founder Gisele Coria, Brazil's Next Top Model host Fernanda Motta, Cassia Lara, and Louise Luz.

The ladies all wore different colorful pieces from Alessandra and Gisele's swimwear line, which they co-founded alongside the former's sister Aline Ambrosio.

Alessandra tagged each of their accounts, as well as her swim brand's official page in the center of the star. She also tagged makeup artist Renato Oliveira and photographer Roberto Martini.

In the second photo, the mom of two swum on her front as her head popped out the ocean. She had her chin in the water but exposed her face as she slicked her hair back.

The final photo showed the Daddy's Home actress on her back again. She floated in the sea with her eyes closed and her arms stretched out. She proudly showed off her toned figure, including her slim waist, with her left leg straight and her right slightly bent.

Alessandra sizzled in the feminine number, which was low cut with ruffles across her chest and thin strings over both shoulders. She rocked matching bottoms that sat well under her navel.

She wrote in her native language of Portuguese in the caption, which attracted 50,100-plus likes and more than 230 comments from her 10.3 million followers.

"Ale te amo," one person wrote in Spanish with three red hearts, which translates via Google Translate to Ale I love you.

"You are so pretty," another comment read alongside a heart-eye face.

"Uma deusa dessa," praised a third follower, which translates via Google Translate to such a goddess.

Earlier this week, Gal Floripa shared another stunning photo of the supermodel and actress as she rocked what appeared to be the same bikini in a different setting.

In that snap, Alessandra appeared to pose on the side of a boat. She lay back with her arms above her head and wore an open green and pink cover-up over her shoulders as she proudly showed off all her obvious hard work in the gym.

