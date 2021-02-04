Trending Stories
February 4, 2021
Iskra Lawrence Reveals Underwear In Unbuttoned Daisy Dukes: 'I'm No Longer Obsessed With Thinness'
Instagram Models
Emily Hutchinson

Iskra Lawrence flashed her underwear in skimpy Daisy Dukes for a series of photos posted to Instagram on February 3, in which she shared an important message about body confidence. You can view that post here. The upload showed the British model looking happy and healthy as she struck poses in front of a plain white background.

In the first shot, she flashed a smile with both arms stretched out in front of her and her long, blond locks pushed over to her right. She put her stunning curves on show in a white tank top with buttons down the center and which was knotted at the bottom to reveal her tummy.

Iskra paired the top with light blue denim shorts which she left unbuttoned to reveal her underwear. They finished high on her thighs with frayed edges. She proudly flaunted her blue-and-white striped boy shorts with a thick band which sat over her navel.

The 30-year-old accessorized with two gold chain necklaces, a matching bracelet, and at least one ring.

In the second photo, Iskra put both hands on her bottoms and pulled them down slightly as she tilted her head up.

The third and final photo showed her with her arms out on either side of the frame. Her head almost rested on her right shoulder while her hair cascaded down.

She tagged Aerie on all the snaps, confirming her boy shorts were from the brand in the lengthy caption. Iskra also shared a very important message about body confidence and acceptance as she opened up about how her feelings on being healthy have changed.

Iskra Lawrence attends Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video
Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris

The model told her 4.6 million followers that she's "no longer obsessed with thinness" but is "passionate" when it comes to making sure she's her "healthiest self."

Plenty of fans heaped praise on her in the comments section.

"Stunning beautiful young lady!!!!!!!! Love your positivity," one person wrote alongside several red hearts.

"Absolutely Love this post Beautiful," another commented.

"Also yesssss to this positive body talk message!!" a third user wrote alongside a praising hands emoji.

"You are stunning iskra," another comment read.

The upload received more than 290 comments and 67,500-plus likes.

It came shortly after Iskra showed off her flawless curves in another recent Instagram post as she chowed down on a piece of cake while wearing a two-piece.

In December, she posted a throwback upload to her days modeling for Aerie before the pandemic and before she stepped back to welcome her first child into the world. Iskra had a son in April with partner Philip Payne.

