February 4, 2021
Tahlia Skaines Sizzles By The Pool While Rocking A Tiny Lavender Bikini
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Tahlia Skaines seemed to make her fans happy after she shared a sexy new Instagram update. The hot Australian influencer rocked an ultra-revealing bikini set that showcased her fantastic figure and assets as she lounged poolside.

The influencer was snapped outdoors in her sexy bathing suit, enjoying the bright sunshine. In the saucy snap, she posed sideways and sat on a wooden pool deck with her knees bent and thighs slightly parted. The babe leaned back and placed her hands on the ground to support her body. She raised her chin toward the sky and closed her eyes as if feeling the warmth of the sun, which enveloped her body, renewing her tan and making her flawless skin glow.

The shots were taken in an elevated location. An infinity pool and stunning views of the sea comprised the background. The blue sky, buildings, and trees were also visible.

Tahlia sported a bikini top with a lavender base and a tiny floral print. The fully lined triangle cups were cut so small that they barely contained her shapely breasts. As a result, her sideboob was evident in certain angles. The plunging neckline displayed an ample amount of her décolletage. Thin, striped straps went over her shoulders and the snug fit pushed her breasts together, making her cleavage look prominent.

She wore matching bottoms, which were just as scanty. The garment featured high leg cuts that accentuated her slender hips and sat low in the front, far beneath her belly button. Viewers couldn't help but gush over her flat tummy and abs, expressing their admiration in the comments section. The light-colored set complemented her sun-kissed complexion.

Tahlia's accessories were not clearly seen in the photo. However, her jewelry was visible in another Instagram post. The entrepreneur accessorized with a pair of gold earrings, a bracelet, and rings. She tied her long blond hair in a ponytail and had her nails painted with white polish.

Tahlia paired the pic with a short caption where she mentioned she was "busy."

Several internet personalities, including her fellow Aussie models, and plenty of her avid admirers wrote gushing messages in the comments section. Countless fans raved about her killer figure, while some followers went crazy over her beauty and skin. In just a few hours, the picture has gained more than 3,300 likes and upward of 30 comments.

"Busy being an idol," a fan wrote.

"I guess by being hot and beautiful! You are so fine, baby girl. I love staring at your pics when I feel down," shared another follower.

"Wow! So sexy!!! I can't handle your hotness," a third admirer gushed.

