February 4, 2021
Angeline Varona Stuns In Colorful Bikini For Sizzling New Bang Energy Video
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Angeline Varona seemed to stun her fans with a sizzling Instagram video for Bang Energy. In the new post shared on Wednesday, February 3, the Latina model rocked a sexy colorful bikini while promoting the company's product.

At the start of the clip, Angeline was seen on a wooden deck, walking toward the camera in her scanty swimwear. She swayed her hips as she walked, smiling and running her fingers through her hair. The babe held a small bottle of Bang Energy drink with her left hand. She then turned around, which caused her locks to cover some parts of her face, prompting her to laugh.

Next, the hottie could be seen adding a hand-woven hollow string skirt to her beach attire. She was in a different area of the resort, walking on a wooden trail with her back directed to the camera. She turned, flipping her hair, and walked backward. The videographer also took short footage of the place. The focus went back to Angeline, where she opened the bottle and took a sip.

The influencer wore a tiny two-piece swimsuit. The top featured various colors in black, green, yellow, red, and blue. The garment boasted triangle cups that failed to fully cover the entirety of her breasts. However, it was fully lined, so it obscured her nipples. The plunging neckline displayed a nice view of her cleavage. The narrow straps clung to her shoulders for support, but her shapely bust stretched out the piece.

The matching bottom featured a waistline that sat several inches below her navel and helped accentuate her flat tummy and abs. The high-cut design emphasized her toned thighs and legs, while the thong cut perfectly flaunted her perky posterior.

Angeline left her brunette hair down throughout the video. The straight strands fell over her shoulders and across her back. She kept her accessories minimal, wearing her favorite necklace and stud earrings.

In the caption, Angeline expressed how she adored Mexico and shared she had been to several places in the country. She also tagged Bang Energy, as well as the brand's CEO.

Within hours of being posted, the clip was watched more than 156,000 times. In the same time span, it gained about 49,600 likes and earned over 850 comments. Social media admirers flocked to the comments section to shower Angeline with compliments and praise. Others dropped a string of emoji to express their thoughts.

"Beyond stunning! You are such a blessing to us," gushed an admirer.

"Such a beautiful smile. I love that perky, plump booty. Fantastic figure," another follower praised.

"You are so sexy!!! Unreal," added a third fan.

