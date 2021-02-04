Jade Grobler Flaunts Serious Cleavage In Crop Top & Shorts

Jade Grobler stunned her 1.1 million followers with her newest update on Instagram, which she shared to the social media platform on Wednesday, February 3. The hot social media star posted a stunning photo of herself, rocking an ensemble that showed off her enviable curves.

Jade wore a crop top and body-hugging shorts for her latest look. The white top boasted a scooped neckline which sat extremely low on her chest, showing an ample amount of her décolletage and cleavage. The top also allowed her to showcase her abs and taut tummy. The thin straps that provided support clung to her shoulders and helped highlight her lean arms.

The gray bottoms that she sported hugged her body. From what was visible, they were pretty short, with the hem reaching her upper thighs. They hugged her trim waist, almost obscuring her navel, while the snug-fitting piece emphasized the curves of her hips.

Jade took the saucy snapshot inside her home in Australia. She chose her bedroom for a more intimate setting. The influencer seemingly made use of her phone's camera to take the selfie, placing the mobile device in front of her as she took advantage of the self-timer feature.

In the pic, the South African model sat on the bed. She leaned closer to the camera, occupying mostly one side of the frame, and offered a big smile that showed her pearly whites. Sunlight streamed inside the room, possibly through a nearby window, and it brightened up the area.

Jade wore her favorite necklace with a turtle pendant as her accessory. She left her blond locks loose in a mostly straight hairstyle and added a side part. She let the strands cascade over one of her shoulders, with the rest falling down her back.

In the caption, the babe wrote a short greeting to her followers.

The latest upload has earned plenty of love from her online supporters, as many of them dived into the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise. Avid fans hit the like button over 26,300 times and left more than 400 comments on the tantalizing post. Countless other followers seemed to be short on words, opting to chime in with a trail of emoji instead.

"What a beautiful smile," one of her fans commented.

"You look so gorgeous!! Oh, and your twins are popping!" wrote another social media user.

"Such a lovely woman! You never disappoint," added a third admirer.