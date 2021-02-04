Trending Stories
February 4, 2021
NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Acquire Carmelo Anthony For Markieff Morris & Two Second-Rounders In Proposed Deal
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since the Los Angeles Lakers acquired LeBron James in the summer of 2018, Portland Trail Blazers small forward Carmelo Anthony has frequently been linked to them. Anthony and James, who are close pals and members of the infamous Banana Boat Crew, have been dreaming of playing together on one team from the time they entered the league in 2003. As of now, the Trail Blazers haven't shown any indication that they are planning to move Anthony before the 2021 trade deadline, but they could still change their mind about keeping him on their roster if they are presented with an intriguing offer.

In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network discussed a hypothetical deal that would enable Anthony to join forces with James in Los Angeles in the 2020-21 NBA season. In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending a package that includes Markieff Morris, a 2023 second-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Anthony. As of now, it remains a big question mark if the Purple and Gold would be willing to sacrifice two future draft assets for an aging superstar who could only be a one-year rental.

However, though he's already on the downside of his career, there's no doubt Anthony could still be a huge help for the defending champions. He would give them another reliable scoring option who could also ease the load on James' shoulders in terms of playmaking. His arrival in Los Angeles would boost their offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 8 in the league, scoring 110.3 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

"Carmelo Anthony can still shoot the ball at a high rate and provide another reliable scoring option when the Lakers need a bucket in crucial moments. He would be needed as a complementary option alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James that can help pick on favorable matchups. The Lakers could create another great storyline if Carmelo Anthony is brought to town to help them win their second straight title with LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the helm. It will be interesting to see if Portland pulls the trigger on a trade if the Lakers are in."

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Carmelo Anthony #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter in Game Two of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 20, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Getty Images | Kevin C. Cox

Meanwhile, the proposed deal would be a no-brainer for the Trail Blazers. Instead of losing him in the 2021 free agency without getting anything in return, the suggested trade would allow them to turn Melo's expiring contract into a three-and-D wingman in Morris and a couple of future second-round picks that they could use to add more young and promising talents to their roster.

