'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers For Thursday: Zoe Lashes Out At Paris

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, February 4 hint that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will be furious when she faces off with her sister. The model will confront the social worker and give her a piece of her mind. She's convinced that Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) ruined her life.

Zoe Lashes Out At Paris

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) told Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) that his fiancée wasn't the person who he thought she was. The dressmaker then relayed the conversation that he heard between Zoe and Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz).

As seen in the embed below, Carter was shattered and confronted his fiancée. He demanded some tough answers because he doesn't know if she even wants to marry him or just his job title. Zoe begged him to give them another chance, but it was a hard sell because she has a shady past.

Carter needs to know that he can trust the woman in his life, but Zoe deceived him with a close friend. He may feel like he cannot get over her indiscretion even if nothing happened between them.

So, Zoe will take out her frustrations on Paris, per SheKnows Soaps. She accuses her sister of ruining her life. She almost had a handsome husband, but now she stands to lose everything.

The older Buckingham points the finger and reminds her that she asked her to leave the city. She feels that if Paris had left town, things could have turned out differently.

Of course, the model is not making any sense. Paris didn't tell Carter about her two-timing ways; Ridge did. In fact, the social worker tried to talk her sibling out of making a stupid mistake, but she wouldn't listen.

Paris Stands Firm

Paris has experience with people, due to her career. She already knows why Zoe keeps making the same mistakes. As she explained to the dressmaker, her sibling self-sabotages when things are going well. It appears as if Zoe couldn't believe that she had landed Carter, and that sent her on a downward spiral.

When Zoe comes down on her, Paris will defend herself. The model played with fire and got burned. She needs to make things right with Carter, or she needs to move on.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers indicate that Zoe will try and have the last say. On Friday's episode, she tries to force Paris to sign a document. But, it doesn't seem as if the pink-haired sister will comply. She is not in the wrong and doesn't need to go along with her even if they are siblings.