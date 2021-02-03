Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Instagram Models

Olivia Mathers Shows Off Bronzed Body In White Lingerie

February 3, 2021
Sierra Skye Poses On Her Knees In An Itty-Bitty Bikini For Steamy Mirror Selfie
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Sierra Skye gave her 4.1 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Wednesday when she shared another smoldering photo that saw her showing some serious skin. The post went live just moments ago but has already been showered with praise from her adoring fans.

The model struck a provocative pose in front of a large mirror for the eye-popping selfie, propping up on her knees as she spread her thighs apart in a suggestive manner. She held her cell phone directly in front of her head, effectively hiding her face but ensuring that her audience got the best look at her phenomenal physique and killer curves.

Sierra went full bombshell for the at-home photoshoot in an itty-bitty bikini from PrettyLittleThing that left little to the imagination. The two-piece featured black-and-white stripes that were overlayed with a gold baroque pattern -- a bold design that alone was enough to turn a few heads, though its racy style appeared to be more than enough to captivate the attention of her massive online audience.

The blond beauty accentuated her voluptuous assets in a scanty, sports bra-style top that fit snugly around her bust and showed major cleavage thanks to its deep square neckline. It had thin straps that looped tightly around her shoulders, drawing attention to her toned arms as she captured her reflection in the glass in front of her. A racy cut-out fell in the middle of its cups and exposed another glimpse of her buxom chest that gave the shot even more of a seductive vibe.

Sierra's matching bikini bottoms were even mores risque, though her followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. The garment covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her lean legs and curvy hips well on display. It had a thick waistband that accentuated her tiny waist, as it sat high and tight around her hips. The model tugged at one of its straps in a teasing manner, drawing further attention to her taut midsection and abs.

Fans were hardly shy about showing their love for the steamy new addition to Sierra's feed, awarding it more than 13,000 likes and dozens of comments after just 35 minutes of going live.

"Hot and sexy," one person wrote.

"Best bod on insta," declared another fan.

"Love you! You're the best," a third follower gushed.

"Gorgeous," praised a fourth admirer.

Sierra is hardly afraid to go scantily clad on social media. In another recent update, the influencer sent temperatures soaring as she rocked a pink bra and panties while relaxing on the couch. That look proved to be another major hit, earning over 78,000 likes and 757 comments to date.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.