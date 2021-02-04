Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Celebrities

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Mustard Yellow Bodysuit

US Politics

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 4, 2021
Lucia Javorcekova Flaunts Curves In Black Bikini While Enjoying A Drink
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Lucia Javorcekova took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 3, with a smoking-hot snapshot which captured her flashing some skin while enjoying the warm weather outdoors. The Slovakian model rocked a black two-piece swimsuit in the pic which left her fans stunned.

The skin-baring picture was snapped at a resort. Avid followers know that Lucia enjoys spending time under the sun and getting her tan on. Lately, she has been having the time of her life in Tulum, Mexico.

Lucia was snapped lounging in the pool with her lower body submerged in the water. She stood front and center, and popped her hip to the side. She raised her left hand in the air while her right hand held her beverage. She looked directly into the camera with a big smile on her face. The bright sunlight enveloped her body and gave it a sun-kissed glow.

The blurry background showcased a glimpse of the ocean, the shoreline, some rock formations, and a bent coconut tree. The blue sky filled with clouds was also visible.

A swipe to the right showed an image of a quote.

Lucia showcased her tanned complexion in a skimpy bikini, which treated her avid admirers to a full look at her incredibly toned figure. The swimwear set included a top with triangle cups and a plunging neckline which exposed her cleavage and a hint of sideboob.

She wore matching bikini bottoms with high leg cuts. The bottoms sat a few inches below her navel and showcased plenty of skin across her midsection, including her taut tummy and abs. The sides clung high to her waist and accentuated her hourglass frame.

The influencer left her brunette locks loose and wet from swimming. She wore a dark cap backward and let her long tresses fall over her shoulders and down her back. She sported a pair of sunglasses and several bracelets.

Lucia wrote a short caption and added several emoji. She tagged her professional photographer, who is also her boyfriend, in the picture. According to the geotag, she was at the Roc Hotel Tulum.

Like many of her uploads, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The share received more than 56,500 likes and over 300 comments in less than a day of being added. Countless fans and fellow influencers dropped compliments and praise, while other eager supporters opted to express their admiration for the model with their choice of emoji.

"You're so beautiful," a fellow influencer wrote.

"You made me smile," added another follower.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.