'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers Bombshell: Devon & Amanda Take A Huge Step

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Devon and Amanda take the next step in their relationship, which may be ill-advised considering he's fresh off of spending the night with Elena during the ice storm. Actor Bryton James recently previewed the twisted storyline to Soap Opera Digest.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) ended up cheating on Devon with Nate (Sean Dominic) because she sensed something brewing between her boyfriend and his late wife's twin, Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Although she and Devon recently reconnected, Elena decided she wanted to keep it a secret so that whatever Amanda and Devon had going on could continue. Plus, Elena hoped to make things work with Nate since they have so much in common.

CBS | Sonja Flemming

Devon moves forward to go on his first official date with Amanda. However, she pleasantly surprises him by bringing over a bag full of groceries to make dinner at his penthouse instead of going out. The duo has a pleasant evening together filled with flirting. They finally seem ready to acknowledge the obviously growing feelings between them. Of course, Devon does feel a bit of guilt since it's only been a few days since Elena stayed the night.

"I think he does feel a bit guilty in terms of him knowing that his relationship with Amanda was moving toward something more. However, he feels off the hook because it's not like he cheated. Devon and Amanda hadn't solidified anything before he and Elena did what they did. On the other hand, I think he knows that Amanda would be really hesitant to move past friendship if she knew what happened between him and Elena."

Since Amanda and Devon hadn't made any promises, he feels reasonably okay to move forward with her, especially since Elena was adamant about keeping the whole thing under wraps. Even Lily (Christel Khalil) has pushed her brother toward his late wife's twin, so Devon feels as if it's inevitable that he and Amanda explore what is between them. When Devon suggests she stay for breakfast the next morning, the lawyer happily runs upstairs.

"They feel really comfortable about taking that next step, but they could be opening the door to a potentially messy triangle," James admitted.

This storyline seems ripe for a pregnancy or some other huge complication that could leave Amanda brokenhearted again depending on how and what comes to light about his illicit night with Elena. There's no doubt that if the legal eagle knew everything, she'd put the brakes on the situation instead of running upstairs after dinner.