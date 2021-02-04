Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Celebrities

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Mustard Yellow Bodysuit

US Politics

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 4, 2021
Nicky Gile Rocks Cheeky Black Thong In Booty-Baring Instagram Snapshots
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Nicky Gile isn't leaving much to the imagination in the new snaps she posted to her Instagram page. The American model flashed her round posterior in two sultry snapshots uploaded on Tuesday, February 2. In the pictures, she showed off her killer curves in a sexy ensemble.

In the latest addition to her feed, Nicky wore a skimpy black crop top. From what was visible, the garment was a halter style which secured behind her neck, and accentuated her shoulders and slim arms. The backless design allowed her to showcase plenty of skin. The back had a lace-up feature securing the piece.

She sported a matching thong and exposed her curvaceous derriere. The bottoms were plain black and complemented her flawless complexion. The piece had a low front which helped highlight her flat stomach, as well as high leg cuts that emphasized the curves of her hips. The babe completed her look by wearing a pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Nicky was seen lounging on a big cushioned sofa inside a hotel room, with the bed and décor behind her. In the first pic, she lay on her front and posed seductively, bending her knees with her feet pointing outward. The hottie propped her body up, using both of her arms as support. She let her cheek rest on her right hand as she gazed at the photographer and gave a closed-lip smile. A nearby window let in plenty of natural light, illuminating the place and her skin.

The second snap showed Nicky in a similar pose. This time, she faced the back of the couch and crossed her legs.

Nicky styled her highlighted blond locks in a high ponytail, and the straight locks trailed down her back. She accessorized with a pair of small hoop earrings.

Nicky added a short caption and tagged several Instagram pages in the picture. She revealed that her top came from Adika Style. According to the geotag, she was in Miami.

As of this writing, the new social media upload has racked up more than 34,800 likes and over 800 comments. Nicky's avid admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise. Many talked about her insane figure, while others went crazy over her cheeky display.

"Beautiful, as always. Love your kicks," one of her admirers wrote.

"You look so pretty and sexy," gushed another user.

"Just perfect," wrote a third person.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.