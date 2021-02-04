Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Mustard Yellow Bodysuit

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Olivia Mathers Shows Off Bronzed Body In White Lingerie

February 4, 2021
Lyna Perez Flaunts Underboob & Long Legs In Tight Crop Top & Miniskirt
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Brunette bombshell Lyna Perez lit up her Instagram page with a titillating snap of her showing off plenty of leg and a bit of underboob. The model wore a tight crop top and a miniskirt for a flirty look that got her fans talking.

Lyna's top was sleeveless and made from a thin white fabric. Her skirt was pink with two white stripes along the bottom. The number had a high waist and a flared hemline that barely covered her booty.

The model also sported a pair of clear sandals with chunky heels and straps that wrapped around her ankles.

She added some bling to her look with a round purse covered with pink sequins, white handles and a gold chain shoulder strap.

Lyna styled her hair in a high ponytail with tendrils framing her face.

The popular influencer appeared to be in the lobby of a building when the picture was taken. She leaned against the corner of a marble surface which was in front of an open area near a set of glass doors.

Lyna rested one hand on the wall while she kicked up one foot. She held the hem of her dress up, teasing a peek at the back of her bare thigh while she smiled at the lens. She angled her butt toward the camera while arching her back, showing off her long, toned legs and teasing the bare skin on the back of her thighs. The stance also gave her followers a peek of underboob as well as her flat abs.

The update seemed to be a favorite among her fan base, garnering over 33,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

Many took some time to give the post some love.

"Looking absolutely gorgeous," one Instagram user wrote, adding a kissing emoji.

"[Y]ou're perfect babe," a second admirer commented.

"Lyna Perez is very sweet and angel," added a third follower with numerous smiling devil emoji.

"Now THAT'S pretty cute!" wrote a fourth fan, adding a flame and smiling emoji.

Last week, Lyna thrilled her online audience with a video of her showcasing her fabulous physique in a tiny bikini. The clip featured the model striking several different poses while she stepped into a pool. She flaunted her curves while sashaying toward the camera and stepping in the water. The video zoomed in several times, highlighting her ample cleavage as well as her pert booty.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.