February 3, 2021
Brit Manuela Flaunts Sculpted Thighs In Tiny Miniskirt
Instagram Models
Nicole Moore

On Tuesday, February 2, American fitness model Brit Manuela uploaded a series of stunning snaps for her 1.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The pictures showed the 26-year-old posing on a sidewalk next to a white building. According to the post's geotag, the pictures were taken in Beverly Hills.

For the casual photo shoot, Brit opted to wear a white-and-red off-the-shoulder crop top and a matching ruffled miniskirt. The set, which was from the clothing company Romwe, showcased her toned midsection and sculpted thighs. In addition, the color of the garments look gorgeous against her tan skin.

She also sported a pair of clear pointed-toe heels that elongated her lean legs. As for jewelry, she wore hoop earrings and a pendant necklace.

The brunette bombshell styled her long locks in a middle part. She also sported both a white manicure and pedicure.

In the first image, Brit stood with her legs spread. She appeared to be in the process of tucking her hair behind her ears, as she closed her eyes, flashing her beautiful smile. The following image consisted of a close-up shot that focused on her outfit. The third shot showed her lifting up her hands with a small smile playing on her lips.

Brit fixed her hair in the fourth photo while focusing her attention on the camera lens. She altered her position for the fifth picture by turning to the side and grabbing the hem of her skirt. The final photo showed her touching her collar bone, as she looked off into the distance.

In the caption, the social media sensation gave her followers a discount code for Romwe.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes. Quite a few of Brit's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

"You are so gorgeous I can't get over it," wrote one fan.

"[M]y God you're such a simply extremely beautiful angel," added a different devotee.

"This is the cutest outfit," remarked another admirer, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

"[M]ost beautiful model in the world," chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with numerous pink heart emoji.

Brit graciously responded to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that she has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

