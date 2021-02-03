Chloe Saxon Goes Braless Underneath Skintight Top While Posing In The Snow

On Tuesday, February 2, British model Chloe Saxon uploaded a series of stunning snaps for her 920,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 34-year-old standing in snow with numerous trees in the background. She opted to go braless in a skintight brown shirt, leaving little to the imagination. She tucked the figure-hugging garment into a pair of high-waisted blue jeans that clung to her curvaceous hips. Chloe also sported a long beige-colored coat and a pair of thigh-high brown boots. She finished off the look with gold statement earrings and a Louis Vuitton purse.

For the casual photo shoot, the raven-haired beauty pulled back her long locks in a sleek ponytail, giving her fans a better view of her gorgeous face. She also sported a chic white-tipped French manicure.

In the first image, Chloe faced forward and stood with her shoulders back. She touched her coat and tilted her head, as she focused her gaze on the camera lens, parting her full lips. She struck a similar pose for the following photo. The model continued to look at the photographer, as she grasped the handles of her purse with her left hand.

In the caption, the social media sensation revealed that her outfit was from the online retailer Fashion Nova.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 8,000 likes. Quite a few of Chloe's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

"You look great even with warm clothing!! You rock Chloe," wrote one fan, adding a string of red heart, fire, and heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

"Looking amazing Xx," added a different devotee, along with a red heart emoji.

"Beautiful stunning and gorgeous," remarked another admirer.

"Gorgeous awesome outfit," chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Chloe engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that she has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that shows her wearing revealing outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a skimpy black swimsuit. That post has been liked over 20,000 times since it was shared.