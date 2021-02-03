Trending Stories
February 3, 2021
Kim Kardashian Shows Off World-Famous Curves In A Strappy String Bikini: 'I Hope You Have A Great Day'
nsfw
Naomi Kennedy

Kim Kardashian left her 203 million Instagram followers drooling on Wednesday when she put on another sexy showing of her world-famous curves. The reality television star sent temperatures soaring as she flaunted her jaw-dropping physique in a very revealing swimsuit while sending her followers well wishes for the day.

The February 3 update included two eye-popping photos of the 40-year-old surrounded by vibrant greenery as she posed outside on a beautiful day. The first image appeared to have been taken candidly, capturing Kim slightly off-guard as she pulled her sunglasses off of her face. She held them down by her side in the second shot and raised her other arm up in the air as she shot a pursed her plump lips in a flirty manner.

Kim looked hotter than ever as she showcased her buxom physique in a strappy string bikini by designer Jade Cropper that was in a bold beige and gold print. The two-piece included a skimpy halter-style top that looped tightly around her neck, showing off her toned arms and shoulders. It had triangle cups that were snug around her voluptuous chest and flashed an eyeful of cleavage thanks to its deep v-neckline. The garment also featured a set of extra-long straps that crisscrossed in between her assets, drawing even more attention to her ample bust before wrapping around her torso to accentuate her tiny waist and taut midsection.

The beauty mogul also wore a pair of itty-bitty bikini bottoms that were arguably even more risque than the top half of her look. It boasted a daringly high-cut design that exposed her bodacious curves in their entirety, as well as a glimpse of her shapely thighs. The piece also featured a stringy waistband that was tied in dainty bows around her hips, helping to further emphasize her hourglass silhouette.

The duo of bikini snaps quickly captivated the attention of Kim's massive online audience, racking up more than 2.6 million likes and thousands of comments within just three hours of going live.

"This swimsuit is amazing," one person wrote.

"Absolutely love you," quipped another fan.

"Looking at you is the start to a great day," a third follower remarked.

"What a babe," added a fourth admirer.

Kim is the latest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to go scantily clad on Instagram. On Monday, Khloe Kardashian shared a sizzling snap of both her and her older sister Kourtney soaking up some sun in tiny bikinis. Prior to that, Kendall Jenner heated things up as she showed off her lean physique in a sexy two-piece and cowboy hat.

