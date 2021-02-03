House To Vote On Removing Marjorie Taylor Greene From Committee Roles Thursday

On Thursday, the House will vote on a resolution to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments, as reported by The Hill. The decision follows growing criticism of the Georgia lawmaker in light of continued revelations of extreme and offensive comments she made prior to winning her congressional seat. House Republicans are coming under fire for not condemning the remarks or making efforts to censure her.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy held a meeting with Greene at his office in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday night. The California Republican has not yet commented on their dialogue. Following the sitdown, he hosted a meeting with the GOP Steering and Policy Committee to discuss the future of Greene. While they did not come to a decision, they are expected to meet again on Wednesday. There will also be a scheduled Republican conference on Wednesday, with Greene certain to be a topic.

McCarthy did speak with Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, who took to Twitter on Thursday to suggest that his Republican colleague is not willing to remove her from her posts and to announce the House vote.

"I spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments. The Rules Committee will meet this afternoon, and the House will vote on the resolution tomorrow," Hoyer wrote.

Hoyer had previously spoken with McCarthy about Greene's extreme views earlier in the week. The bill was sponsored by Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla

According to a report by CNBC, McCarthy allegedly offered to remove Greene from the Education and Labor Committee while allowing her to remain on the Budget Committee. Hoyer is believed to have turned that deal down and decided to go forward with the vote. The majority of the criticism was placed on Greene's appointment to the education committee, following reports of her mocking victims of school shootings and referring to previous mass shootings as hoaxes in the past. She has also supported the QAnon conspiracy theory and endorsed calls to assassinate Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

A Democratic leadership aide told The Hill that while Democrats would prefer if Republicans removed her from the committees in an action similar to what was done by McCarthy to Iowa Rep. Steve King, they had no problems passing Schultz's legislation if they didn't. In 2019, King was removed from his committee roles after defending white supremacy in an interview with The New York Times.