February 4, 2021
Niece Waidhofer Exposes Some Booty In White Thong Panties While Lounging In Bed
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Niece Waidhofer went into full bombshell mode as she rocked a racy look in her latest Instagram upload this week. The brunette beauty stunned as she showed some major skin for the camera.

In the sultry snap, Niece looked hotter than ever as she opted to expose some booty in some white thong panties. The lingerie was pulled up high over her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her slim waist. She added a pair of jeans over the top, which she pulled down to reveal her pert posterior.

She teamed the pants with a thin, white t-shirt. The top featured short sleeves which showcased her toned arms, as well as an extremely low-cut neckline that put her insane cleavage on full display. She accessorized the style with a black choker around her neck.

Niece lay on her stomach on top of a bed made up with white blankets. She had one knee bent and her thighs apart as she arched her back and propped herself up on her elbows. She also tilted her head and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background of the shot, some decorative pillows could be seen. Niece hilariously included one which featured a photo of actor Nicolas Cage.

"See you in my dreams," read the words on the pillow.

Her long, dark hair was worn in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose strands that brushed down her back and were pushed over one of her shoulders.

Niece's over 3.1 million followers didn't hesitate to show their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 133,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 1,200 remarks about the pic during that time.

"You're unbelievably awesome!" one follower wrote.

"He would steal the Declaration of Independence," another joked.

"Great cameo from Cage," a third social media user declared.

"Stunning beautiful," a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online snaps. She's often seen rocking racy looks that highlight her hourglass figure and show plenty of skin.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Niece recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a barely there shirt which exposed a massive amount of underboob. She added black panties and modeled a pair of brand new boots. That post has raked in more than 218,000 likes and over 2,700 comments to date.

