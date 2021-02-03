Trending Stories
February 3, 2021
Devin Brugman Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skintight Skirt
Instagram Models
Nicole Moore

On Wednesday, February 3, American businesswoman and model Devin Brugman made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a stunning snap with her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 30-year-old posing on a beach. The picture was taken on a clear day with only wisps of clouds in the sky.

Devin opted to wear a beige-colored bralette and a matching skintight maxi skirt that left little to the imagination. The ensemble showcased her incredible curves and her muscular back. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the black-ink tattoo on her ribcage. In addition, the color of the garments looked gorgeous against her tan skin. She accessorized the look with hoop earrings, a chain bracelet, and a beaded purse adorned with fringe.

The brunette bombshell pulled back her hair in a bun with a deep middle part. She tucked her hair behind her ears, allowing her audience to get a better view of her gorgeous face.

For the photo, Devin stood in the sand next to footprints. She faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She looked over her shoulder and lowered her gaze with a serious expression on her face.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation seemed to be referring to the sand and the color of her outfit.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 11,000 likes. Quite a few of Devin's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

"So beautiful and gorgeous," wrote one fan, adding two red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

"suchhhhhhhh mermaid vines babe," added a different devotee, along with a white heart emoji.

"You are such goals," remarked another admirer.

"Golden goddess," chimed in a fourth social media user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Devin is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded two pictures in which she wore a skimpy animal-print swimsuit. The tiny two-piece featured a plunging top and a pair of side-tie bottoms. That provocative post has been liked over 20,000 times since it was shared.

