February 3, 2021
Canadian Stunner Laurence Bédard Smolders In Red Lace Lingerie
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Laurence Bédard wowed many of her nearly 3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, February 2, with her most recent post. The Canadian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a smoldering snapshot that saw her in a lingerie set that put her incredible curves front and center.

The photo captured Bédard sitting in a black chair adorned with silver studs. The photographer captured her from the thighs up, offering a close-up shot of the model. She rested her forearm on the chair's left arm and took the other hand to her shoulder.

Bédard sizzled in a red two-piece made of lace, adding a semi-sheer effect to the garment. The top boasted a corset-like design with a wide bodice and an underwire that enhanced her ample cleavage.

Her panties matched her bra, but were considerably smaller. They sat low, exposing Bédard's tight lower stomach. She pulled the thin sides up high, showcasing her hips.

Bédard accessorized her look with several small silver hoop earrings. They attracted plenty of attention thanks to the contrast with her dark brown hair, which she wore parted on the side and styled in her signature bob.

Bédard shot a seductive glance into the lens, tightly her eyes a bit and pressing her lips together for a fierce facial expression.

The post proved to be a hit with her fans, garnering more than 78,400 likes and upwards of 870 comments in under a day of being published. They flocked to the comments section to interact with Bédard, praising her beauty and expressing their admiration for the model.

"Sexy!! [three fire emoji] Everyone else is in in your rear view mirror!," one user wrote.

"This women is gonna break instagram...... breathtakingly beautiful," replied another one of her fans.

"[Y]ou are so sexy girl [four heart-eyes emoji] and you are so hot too," a third fan chimed in.

"Goddess. You are my favorite IG women. You look amazing and made my day with this post. Thanks for sharing," added a fourth admirer.

Bédard has been stunning her fans as of late with a host of photos of herself in barely there outfits. As TheInquisitr has previously pointed out, she recently shared an image in which she sported a sexy two-piece bathing suit that once again highlighted her killer body. It boasted a leopard print in brown and black against a bright white background. The top had tall triangles that went around her neck and tied into a bow between her breasts.

