February 4, 2021
Michael Strahan Shares Update On COVID-19 Diagnosis On 'Good Morning America'
instagram
Lucille Barilla

Michael Strahan shared an update regarding his COVID-19 diagnosis in a video seen on Good Morning America that aired earlier this morning.

On January 28, his co-hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Amy Robach informed GMA viewers that Michael had come down with the coronavirus. They stressed he was feeling well and looking forward to returning to work shortly. George also assured viewers that everyone in front of and behind the camera had been cleared by Disney to be at work after contact tracing was conducted, per CDC guidelines.

Michael looked healthy in a video the show posted on Instagram. He spoke directly to those who had sent him well-wishes upon learning he was diagnosed with the virus. He was humbled by all those who had reached out and sent advice.

Michael said that no one understood how much it meant when he realized just how many people cared about his health. He said he was grateful for every one of his fans and expressed his thanks for being on the good side of the experience.

Michael said he was trying to rest, hydrate, and get his strength back so he could come back to work as soon as possible. He revealed he missed everyone and joked he had to get out of the house for his sanity.

The former NFL player stressed everyone must continue to follow all the protocols. He told his followers to take care of themselves, wear a mask, and wash their hands. He said that even though he did all those things, he still came down with the virus. Michael said it takes more than one person to combat COVID-19 and everyone has to do their part so we can help out each other.

"You don't want COVID," he added. "You don't want to have to go through everything that it brings with it."

Fans of the morning news show shared their joy that Michael was on the mend and appeared happy to hear from him via the above video message.

"Feel better Michael, miss seeing your smiling face on GMA," one follower wrote.

"Stay strong Giant!! Glad you are on the other side of this," a concerned viewer shared.

"Seeing you looking better just made my day. Wonderful, continue to stay strong," another commented.

Two of Michael's Good Morning America colleagues -- George and meteorologist Ginger Zee -- also went through their struggles with the virus in early 2020.

