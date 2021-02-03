Gabi DeMartino Enjoys The Snow In String Bikini & Burberry Wellies

YouTube star Gabi DeMartino took to Instagram to give fans another update. The influencer is no stranger to making an impression on her huge amount of followers and made sure her most recent post didn't go unnoticed.

DeMartino stunned in a mint green/white bikini top that featured thin straps. The attire displayed her decolletage area as well as her midriff. She teamed the ensemble with white bikini bottoms that were tied up by string around her waist. DeMartino enjoys wearing luxury brands and wore wellies that had Burberry's signature print across the front. She opted for glasses with circular frames and decorated her short nails with polish. DeMartino accessorized with bracelets on each wrist and a necklace. She styled her long wavy blond hair in a ponytail and placed fluffy white earmuffs on top. DeMartino is a fan of body art and showed off the numerous small tattoos inked on her body.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to six images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured outdoors in the snow holding up a mug. DeMartino placed one hand on her upper thigh area and tilted her head to the left. She flashed a smile directly at the camera lens and looked to be enjoying the weather.

In the next slide, the YouTuber, who boasts more than 2 million subscribers, was seemingly getting cold in her skimpy bikini. DeMartino had a cold expression on her face while wrapping both hands around her mug.

In the third frame, she was snapped closer up. DeMartino raised one hand above her head and held her mug closer to the camera.

For her caption, she informed fans her "snow day vlog" was up on her YouTube channel.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 172,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.4 million followers.

"Everyone let's welcome... Gabi the snow queen!" one user wrote.

"WE LOVE A CONFIDENT QUEEN," another person shared passionately in capital letters.

"YOU SO HOT WOW," remarked a third passionate fan.

"u are GLOWING miss thang," a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for DeMartino. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a short vintage-style dress that had a multicolored pattern all over and short poofy sleeves. DeMartino paired the ensemble with light pink heels and painted her nails with blue/gray polish and little gems. She wore her long, wavy blond hair down with a middle part.