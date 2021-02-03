Danielle Moinet Rocks See-Through T-Shirt & Orange Bikini In Latest Sultry Photos

Danielle Moinet, who some WWE fans will remember as Summer Rae, took to Instagram on Thursday and shared two figure-flaunting snaps with her 1.7 million followers, much to their delight. Both images saw the former wrestler on a boat and staying hydrated for the occasion.

The first photo depicted Moinet lounging on the edge of the boat in question. It was a sunny day at the time, and the model seemed thrilled to be enjoying some downtime. She stared into the camera with an upbeat smile on her face, using one hand to brush her orange hair and the other to keep hold of her drink. Some other boats, water and trees were visible in the background, adding a beautiful backdrop to the proceedings.

Moinet wore a sheer white t-shirt and bikini bottoms for the snap. The outfit highlighted her enviable physique, with particular focus on her long, sun-kissed legs.

The second pic was similar to the first, only in this one, Moinet had removed her t-shirt to reveal an orange bikini top that exposed her cleavage. Moinet's abs were also firmly on display as she flaunted her goods and drank juice from the bottle.

The bombshell's fans responded positively to the uploads as well. As of this writing, they've gained over 13,000 likes and hundreds of comments. The replies section was full of compliments for the model, which isn't uncommon when she shares something on social media.

"Smoke show," gushed one Instagram user.

"A whole lotta hotness," wrote a second Instagrammer, who emphasized the compliment with some fitting emoji, including flames and smiley faces.

"This picture is perfect. Your hair matches the roofs of the houses in the beautiful background," noted another fan on Instagram.

"You are beautiful," stated another Instagrammer, whose comment was repeated by several other people in the replies.

This isn't the first well-received snap that Moinet has shared on social media lately. She's prone to tantalizing her admirers with hot shares on a regular basis. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she took to the aforementioned image-sharing platform last week and posted a photo of her rocking a see-through one-piece bodysuit, which went down a storm with her followers.

In a separate report from The Inquisitr, it was pointed out that Moinet also recently showcased a pic of her sporting black lingerie while posing outdoors. The post has since accumulated thousands of likes and positive feedback from some of her most die-hard fans.