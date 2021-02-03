Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Celebrities

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Mustard Yellow Bodysuit

Instagram Models

Olivia Mathers Shows Off Bronzed Body In White Lingerie

February 3, 2021
Angela Simmons Flaunts Voluptuous Curves In Animal-Print Monokini In Spectacular Beach Shots
nsfw
Tracey Johnson

Angela Simmons flaunted her bikini-ready body in three stunning photos that she shared on social media. The Growing up Hip Hop star looked smoking hot in a monokini that did nothing but favors for her figure.

The daughter of Run DMC's Rev. Run updated her Instagram and sparked a furious frenzy among her 6.8 million followers. The pics have already racked up more than 70,000 likes in the short time since she posted them.

The photos showed Angela posing on the beach and showing off her racy outfit. In the first image, she posed close to the sea. She stood with her back to the ocean and angled her hips to the side. She then placed her hands on her head, creating a diamond-shaped frame for her face. Angela seduced the lens with her self-assured gaze as she slightly parted her lips.

The second snap had a flirty vibe as she stood with her legs apart. Angela tilted her chin and placed her fingers in front of her mouth. She put the other hand on her thigh.

Angela switched it up with the final photograph. She stood in profile, with her weight on her back foot as she showcased her left leg. She captivated the camera with her eyes and lips with a come-hither gaze.

Angela looked incredible in the one-piece swimsuit, which she wore with a semi-sheer matching cover-up that floated around her body with its thigh-high slits.

The influencer flaunted her ample cleavage in the swimwear with its plunging neckline. The monokini also highlighted her tiny waist thanks to the straps that ran across her midsection. She showcased her curvy hips and thighs in the high-cut swimsuit.

Angela styled her raven tresses in a half-up Dutch crown braid. Her wavy locks cascaded down her back and shoulders, while she braided the front portion in an elegant style. She completed the look with some earrings.

The bombshell beauty was inundated with compliments, likes, and emoji as her fans gave her some feedback on the offering.

"Looking good, mama! You're on fire," one fan raved and added flame emoji.

Another person waxed lyrical about her figure.

"You are body goals! Yes, ma'am, you are. Looking so sweet and sexy," they gushed before adding heart emoji.

"Killing it, Angela. You are so fine," read a third user's praise.

Angela recently took a vacation in the Caribbean where she regularly updated her feed with bikini snaps. In one particular offering, she sported a blue string bikini with straps that wrapped around her waist. The photo showed her taking an outdoor shower in her "happy place."

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.