Spoilers For Wednesday's 'General Hospital': Cyrus Is Scrambling While Jason's Ready To Utilize An Opportunity

Wednesday's episode of General Hospital will contain quite a bit of drama according to the latest spoilers. Not only will Laura pay Carly a visit and confront her, but Jason will be talking about the complicated Cyrus situation as well. Trina will need something from her mom and Jackie will have a conversation with Valentin.

Cyrus is still desperate to find his mother and he's attacking this from every possible angle. He tried to nudge Laura to help, and General Hospital teasers from the sneak peek shared on Twitter suggest that this might work to an extent.

However, he's not relying solely on Laura. He has also approached Jordan, and it appears he'll continue to push her to help. It seems that he'll suggest that what they're now facing is essentially a hostage negotiation.

That may mean that Cyrus will try to convince Jordan that she should help him bring Florence home in exchange for him stepping away from anything regarding Taggert. Jordan is doing her best to resist letting Cyrus manipulate or control her, and she seems unlikely to cave on that now.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Cyrus will also put some pressure on Brando for some reason as well. As he pushes on this front, it appears that Jason will reconnect with Carly to consider their next steps.

The General Hospital preview indicates that Jason will talk with someone in the Corinthos kitchen, and it seems likely it's Carly he's with here. He'll note that the fear that Cyrus has is what they need to utilize as leverage.

Jason was originally quite upset with Carly for this scheme regarding Florence. However, at this point, it seems he's accepted the fact that they should make the most of the opportunity that's already in play.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, General Hospital spoilers detail that Trina will be asking something of Portia. Whatever it is she's seeking, Portia will be a bit suspicious. She'll ask her daughter what she's buttering her mom up over, so it seems the teen has something on her mind she anticipates Portia resisting.

Curtis will do his best to encourage Alexis to work toward regaining her sobriety. Maxie will visit Dante and ask if he can accept Peter in her life. Dante really has no interest in truly doing this, but he'll probably do his best to ease Maxie's worries.

General Hospital teasers also reveal that Valentin will meet up with Jackie. She'll ask him if he has something else in mind, and this certainly could lead to something rather juicy.

Things are certainly heating up on all fronts in Port Charles and General Hospital spoilers hint that big developments are on the horizon.