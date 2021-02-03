Trending Stories
February 3, 2021
Alexa Collins Smolders In A Black Bikini For Triple Photo Update: 'Take Me Back To This Heaven'
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

On Wednesday, Alexa Collins shared a new series of photos with her army of Instagram followers. The shoot took place during a trip to Costa Rica — a place that the bikini-clad model referred to as "heaven."

Her latest Instagram share included three photos where she rocked the same skimpy swimsuit. The photo's scenic setting included crashing waves and a hill-covered bluff. It looked like a beautiful day, and ample amounts of sunshine lit up her bronzed figure. Alexa kneeled in the wet sand, tilting her head to the side while running one hand through her hair. She placed the opposite hand on her thigh.

The next image in the set showed her posing in the same spot. She kneeled similarly but tipped her toes in the sand, raising her legs slightly off the ground. Alexa appeared to show off her flirty side and wore a massive smile on her face. In the last shot, Alexa looked more serious as averted her gaze toward the ground.

She posed in a black bikini that highlighted her curves. Alexa tagged the post to reveal that her suit was from Blush Dolls Bikinis. Her top featured a skinny strap on one side and another one that crisscrossed in front of her collar, securing around her neck. The funky top still allowed plenty of cleavage to spill out the middle.

Her bottoms matched the top but featured more of a classic fit. The front had a deep V-formation that hit a few inches below her navel, but her toned abs were still on display. It had thick sides that were tight on her hips, while the high-cut leg openings showcased her thighs.

Alexa accessorized with a chunky silver necklace and a pair of matching hoop earrings. She styled her hair with a center part, and it spilled effortlessly over her shoulders and back.

Alexa's fans seemed just as smitten with the photo as the model is with Costa Rica. Within minutes, the update garnered more than 12,000 likes and 130-plus comments. Most fans raved over her bombshell body while a few more used emoji instead of words.

"The most beautiful girl. You seriously take my breath away babe," one follower commented, adding a trio of smileys at the end of their post.

"Gorgeous and id love to be there," a second social media user wrote.

"Why would anyone ever want to leave......" a third person questioned.

"Alexa you're so sexy hot beautiful gorgeous babe. Hope you notice me, I am your best fan," a fourth gushed.

