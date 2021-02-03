Normani Shows Off Her Natural Beauty In Dior Bra & Matching Panties

Normani took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The singer is no stranger to making an impression on her loyal social media audience and her latest post was no exception.

The "Dancing with a Stranger" hitmaker stunned in a light gray bra with Dior's signature print in a darker shade all over. The attire displayed her decolletage as well as her midriff. Normani teamed the look with matching high-waisted panties and rocked long acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish. She styled her long, dark straight hair down with a middle part and accessorized with a silver chain necklace.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to six images within one upload.

In the first shot, Normani was captured kneeling on a chair and gazing over her shoulder directly at her reflection in the mirror. Next to her appeared someone taking the snap of her in the mirror with an iPhone. Normani placed both her hands on her thighs and parted her lips.

In the next slide, the former Fifth Harmony member was snapped outdoors in front of a cloudy sky and a number of plants. Normani crouched down and held an adorable dog in her arms. She looked at the animal while her locks draped behind her shoulders.

In the fifth frame, Normani opted for a skirt of the same print that included a thigh-high slit. She was photographed on the grass fairly side-on in a shot that showcased a hint of her profile.

In the tags, the entertainer credited the photographer Blair Caldwell.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 707,000 likes and over 5,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.8 million followers.

"Honestly you could leave for ten years and come back with this heat and I'd forgive you every time," one user wrote.

"wow u finally decided to bless our feed," another person shared.

"BUT I MISS YOU SO MUCH. YOU LOOK AMAZING... AND I LOVE YOU," remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

"A FULL ON GODDESS," a fourth passionate admirer commented.

In October of 2020, Normani took part in a professional shoot for Teen Vogue. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the songstress wore a poofy off-the-shoulder gown that fell past her knees. She paired the ensemble with long red gloves and strappy heels of the same color that featured tassels hanging off the front. Normani sported her hair down and left baby hairs to rest on her forehead.