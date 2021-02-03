Trending Stories
February 3, 2021
Derek & Julianne Hough Pay Hilarious Homage To Iconic 'SNL' Skit
instagram
Lucille Barilla

Derek Hough and his sister Julianne Hough paid homage to a hilarious Saturday Night Live skit in a video upload shared on Instagram. The siblings acted out the words to a rap song performed by Timothée Chalamet and Pete Davidson on the late-night comedy sketch series. In the original skit, the actors played SoundCloud rappers who guested on a talk show.

The Houghs danced to the made-up rap tune, where they repeatedly yelled out the words "yeet" and "skirrt" over and over. This confused their mother, Marriann, who was pulled into the camera frame toward the end of the song. It was then that Derek looked at his mother and lip-synched the lyrics, "you never loved me, mom, but I needed you whoa!"

Marriann looked gorgeous in a green fitted shirt and pants with her hair tied up in a bun. She burst into laughter at the shenanigans of her children when she realized the song was a joke.

Derek and Julianne's take rivaled the original, as seen here.

Fans enjoyed the siblings' version of the tune, which became a viral trend after it was performed on the December 12 episode of the late-night comedy sketch series. They were most impressed with Derek's lip-syncing skills and Julianne's facial expressions as she mouthed the words along with her brother.

"Why can't I stop watching this? Jules gave herself a headache with this one," one fan joked.

"I vote for more vids with your mom. She seems the sweetest," a second viewer claimed.

"The audio is so hyped and your gestures are adorable I can't get out of the video," an Instagram user admitted.

"I wish I was part of your family, this is the cutest thing I have ever seen and your mom, oh my gosh," a follower remarked.

Derek wore a casual look of gray T-shirt, jeans, and a backward black baseball hat atop his head.

Julianne wore a green sweatshirt over a white T-shirt, which she paired with gray sweatpants. Her blond hair was tied up in a tight bun atop her head.

The siblings stood behind a large white marble counter in a kitchen area and acted out their own version of the funny bit. Behind the duo, a wall enhanced with white subway tiles surrounded a dramatic archway that led into another area of the home. Directly behind them was a television set mounted onto the wall. Below, an array of bright green plants were displayed on the countertop.

