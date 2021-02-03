Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Celebrities

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Mustard Yellow Bodysuit

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 3, 2021
Stacey Solomon Radiates Happiness In One-Shouldered Pink Dress With Thigh-High Slit
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Stacey Solomon took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The British celebrity is known for posting content her followers can relate to and continues to wow her audience.

Solomon stunned in a one-shouldered pink dress that displayed her decolletage area. The item of clothing appeared to be floor-length and featured a thigh-high slit on the left side. She kept her nails short and painted them with a coat of white polish. Solomon accessorized herself with a ring, a necklace, and earrings. She styled her long, wavy brunette hair down with a middle part and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 31-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload, three of which were of her in the beautiful pink dress.

In the first shot, Solomon was captured in front of a green leaf backdrop. The Loose Women panelist was snapped from the thighs-up and flashed a radiant smile. Solomon raised both hands to her locks and gazed to the left with a happy expression.

In the next slide, the former X Factor contestant was snapped close-up. She sported an over-the-shoulder pose and looked directly at the camera lens.

In the fourth frame, Solomon was photographed sitting on the floor with her legs curled up. She went barefoot and rested one hand on her upper thigh. Solomon let her hair to drape behind her shoulders and stared up to her left.

In the tags, she credited the designer Suzanne Neville, her makeup artist Penelope Ryan, and the photographer Chelsea White.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 373,000 likes and over 4,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4 million followers.

"Your beauty shines from the inside out Stacey. We love you... you total babe," one person shared.

"What an absolute babe x You look incredible x," another person shared.

"I don't think you could ever make anyone feel rubbish. You're an absolute ray of sunshine and you look amazing," remarked a third fan.

"oh wow you look amazing and so pretty, your smile is contagious," a fourth admirer commented.

Solomon recently made headliners after fans of The Masked Singer believe she might be singing underneath the Sausage costume. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, their recent performance of Gloria Gaynor's iconic "I Will Survive" proved they are a female with a soulful voice. Sausage currently remains in the competition meaning viewers will have to keep watching each week to find out if Solomon is under the mask.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.