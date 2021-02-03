Trending Stories
February 3, 2021
Morgan Ketzner Flaunts Bombshell Body In A Bikini While Getting Some Vitamin D In Scottsdale
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Morgan Ketzner slipped back into a bikini in her most recent Instagram post. The social media influencer sizzled in the shot she uploaded on February 2, and her fans have been loving the sight.

The model posed on a towel-lined lounge chair in Scottsdale, Arizona. A covering of puffy white clouds filled the sky as an abundance of sunshine spilled over Morgan's fit figure while a few palm trees and green lounge chairs made up the rest of the outdoor space. She sat with one leg bent at the knee and the opposite tucked in front of her suit.

Morgan dressed for a day of sun, rocking a skimpy bikini that left little of her bronzed figure to the imagination. It was crafted of a bright white fabric with a blue floral pattern. Her top featured a traditional triangle fit with tiny cups that revealed her ample cleavage. She wore them pulled far apart, exposing even more of her smooth skin. The look also allowed Morgan to show off her toned arms as its thin straps stretched tightly over her shoulders.

She coupled her top with a pair of matching bottoms that were equally as hot. Its front scooped a few inches below Morgan's navel to reveal her trim abs. She wore the suit's thin sides low on her hips to highlight her slender frame. The scanty design of the suit also left her shapely thighs in full view. Morgan also went barefoot for the poolside look.

Morgan styled her dark tresses with a middle part, allowing a few loose pieces of hair to fall around the frame of her face. She pulled her locks back into a ponytail.

In her caption, she noted that she was getting some vitamin D while enjoying some glow gummies. She also tagged Revolve Beauty, crediting them for including the gummies in her bag.

Fans have been loving the most recent addition to Morgan's feed, and it's quickly amassed more than 18,000 likes. About 400-plus fans took their admiration a step further by leaving comments for the social media influencer. Some used emoji to express their feelings, while others complimented her fit figure.

"Hi there Scottsdale cutie! You look marevelous [sic]," one follower gushed, adding a series of flames at the end of their comment.

"I'm freezing and your [sic] making me hot. Have a beautiful time beautiful one," a second person remarked.

"You look so stunning gorgeous and beautiful," a third chimed in alongside a few red hearts.

"Dang girl you are cute and hot and pretty and absolutely stunning and gorgeous," one more fan raved.

