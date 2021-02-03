Abby Dowse Showcases Insane Underboob & Bikini-Clad Booty In Sizzling Beachside Video

On Wednesday, Abby Dowse lit up her Instagram feed with a scorching new video wherein she flashed her tantalizing curves in a barely there outfit. The Aussie bombshell went braless underneath a super skimpy top, which she pulled up to expose an insane amount of underboob. On her lower half she wore impossibly tiny bikini bottoms that offered next to no coverage to her flawless figure, thrilling followers with a NSFW showing of skin.

The video, which captured Abby at the beach, racked up over 43,400 views in the first two hours of posting. The 31-year-old displayed her sexy body in a standing pose, giving fans a front-to-back view of her perky assets. The clip was shot from a low angle, ensuring viewers got an eyeful of underboob. Abby let the thick shoulder straps slide down on her upper arms, expanding her eye-popping décolletage. Likewise, the model's sculpted waist and midriff were also on show, as were her voluptuous thighs.

Abby gave fans a good look at her sun-kissed profile as she cocked her head and tugged at her bottoms. The triangle string number tied on both sides with ample bows that gave it a flirty look. Its low-dipping waistline did only favors for her gym-honed physique, exposing her flat tummy. Also of note was its daringly high-cut design that flaunted her curvy hips.

The sizzling blonde placed her hands on her bared thighs as she put one leg in front of the other. She then gave a quick tug to her top and swayed her hips before turning her back to the camera to show off her perky booty. Her peachy, sand-dusted buns were perfectly showcased in the thong swimwear. Sand also clung to the back of her thigh, concentrating the attention on her sexy pins.

A bright-blue sky covered in wispy clouds made the perfect backdrop for her beauty, mirroring her white top and navy-blue bottoms. A strip of frothy sea stretched across the frame, adding texture to her sunny surroundings. Abby's tousled mane fluttered in the breeze, giving her more sex appeal. Her long hair was swept to the side, allowing her supple neck and shiny hoop earring to be seen.

Fans were all over the sultry share, hitting the "like" button on the video more than 15,200 times. In addition, 470 people dropped by the comments section to compliment the smokeshow's seductive appearance. Abby captioned her post with emoji alone, giving off summer vibes with a watermelon, lollipop, and sunshine.

"This is so stunning, legit a perfect [sic]," wrote one person. "Beautiful background and you looking even better," they added.

"Such an absolute hottie," raved another fan.

"Love seeing a happy Abby on the beach," chimed in a third devotee.

"I'm available if you need some lotion don't want you to burn," offered a fourth follower.