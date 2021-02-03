Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Celebrities

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Mustard Yellow Bodysuit

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 3, 2021
Daisey O'Donnell Sizzles In A White One-Piece Swimsuit In Dubai
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Daisey O'Donnell showcased her killer figure in her latest social media share. The English model updated her Instagram page on February 3 with a snap that featured her looking nothing short of gorgeous as she struck a casual pose in her formfitting swimsuit while soaking up some sun.

Daisey looked stunning in a white monokini made of thick, stretchable material. It had a narrow strap that went across her chest and back for support, with another strap stretched over her shoulder, highlighting her slim left arm. It had a cutout along her chest area that reached her midriff, and it offered a nice look at her cleavage. The one-piece had a body-hugging fit, and it emphasized her hourglass frame.

The lower part featured high leg cuts that reached her hips, exposing a generous amount of skin around her groin area and helping accentuate her lean thighs and legs. The light-colored swimwear complemented her flawlessly tanned skin. She also sported an unbuttoned long-sleeved shirt and completed her look with a pair of heeled sandals.

Avid followers of the model know that she has been living in Dubai since late last year. Since then, she has been sharing plenty of pictures of her daily activities. She also recorded several short clips and uploaded them to her Instagram stories.

In the snapshot, Daisey was snapped on a place that looked like a balcony. She posed in the middle of the frame, standing sideways with her legs parted. The bombshell placed her left hand on her hip and carried her small Fendi bag with her right hand. She looked to the side and shot a fierce expression. Her body was enveloped by sunlight, giving her bronze complexion a glow.

The background was comprised of the glass railing, a palm tree, and small plants. The bright blue sky was also evident in the shot.Daisey left her blond hair down and let its long strands fall on her back. She wore several accessories, including a pair of sunglasses, dainty earrings, and gold rings. Her nails were long and painted in a French tip style.

In the caption, the influencer paraphrased a quote from Coco Chanel. She also shared that her sandals were from a brand called Envy Shoes and added a discount code for her followers to use. Daisey also gave credit to photographer Laura Belcher by tagging her Instagram page in the post.

The latest share has been liked 14,300-plus times and received more than 140 comments in the few hours since it went live. Many of her online supporters went to the comments section and wrote compliments about her enviable body. Several other admirers praised her beauty. Some others instead chimed in with emoji.

"You are unreal," a fan gushed.

"Wow! You are iconic," another follower wrote.

"This is the best picture you've ever taken," a third admirer commented.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.