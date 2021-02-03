Meredith Mickelson Poses In Lace Bra & 'Comfiest Pants' On Balcony

Meredith Mickelson took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The model is no stranger to making an impression on her followers and made sure her most recent post didn't go unnoticed.

Mickelson stunned in a blue bra with lace detailing. The attire featured a glittery pattern in between the cups and displayed her decolletage and midriff area. She teamed the ensemble with high-waisted blue/gray pants that were loose-fitted. Mickelson opted for black ankle socks and kept her nails short for the occasion. She accessorized with a necklace with a cross pendant, earrings, and a couple of bracelets. Mickelson styled her wavy blond hair down with a couple of plaits and a middle part.

The 21-year-old treated her followers to nine images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured sitting on a white sheet on a balcony. Behind her appeared a beautiful clear blue sky and a view of houses. Mickelson raised her right knee and took a selfie in the mirror with her phone. She gazed up to her left with her piercing eyes and sported a mouth-open expression.

In the third frame, she laid down on her side and wrapped her leg around the other. Mickelson stared into the screen of her phone and tilted her face to the side, showcasing a hint of her profile.

In the fourth slide, she was snapped closer-up. Mickelson looked fixated on something over to her right and boasted her natural beauty.

For her caption, she informed fans that her "comfiest pants" are from the fashion brand Alo Yoga.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 25,000 likes and over 140 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2 million followers.

"Your style is everything Meredith, you look so gorgeous in that outfit!!" one user wrote.

"This is a cool way to wear your hair," another person shared.

"Simply WOW. These pics are all so gooood!" remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

"so beautiful...probably one of my favorite looks of you," a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Mickelson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she bared all, wearing nothing but a black thong. Mickelson went barefoot and displayed her pedicure toes. She sported her locks in curls and posed from various angles. She is a fan of body art and showed off the small tattoo on her left arm.