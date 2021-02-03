Yanet Garcia Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In A Daring Red Latex Miniskirt

Brunette bombshell Yanet Garcia tantalized her 13.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy shot in which she rocked a bold ensemble. Yanet was in a minimalist apartment for the image, and she posed next to a large set of floor-to-ceiling windows that flooded the room with natural light. The windows offered a breathtaking view, showing off the rolling hills in the distance as well as the stunning blue sky.

The focal point of the image, however, remained Yanet's bombshell curves in a daring ensemble. She flaunted her pert posterior in a red latex miniskirt that left little to the imagination. The garment was high-waisted, nipping in at her slim waist before stretching out over her shapely rear. The piece also had a lace-up detail on the side that fused the very top portion of the skirt together, but widened as it approached the hem, placing plenty of her sun-kissed skin on display as well.

The hem itself came to just below her rear, leaving several inches of her toned thighs exposed. She accessorized with some black thigh-high boots, although only the top portion of the sultry footwear was visible in the shot.

Yanet opted to pair the miniskirt with a semi-sheer black long-sleeved top that featured some floral detailing on the sleeves. The garment had a figure-hugging silhouette that highlighted Yanet's ample assets, and she had it tucked into her skirt, styling it in a way that accentuated her hourglass curves.

Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls, and she had both hands on her waist as she posed for the image. Her backside rested on the window behind her, and she tilted her head back slightly, her eyes closed as she flaunted her flawless physique.

She paired the steamy shot with a caption in Spanish that highlighted her faith, and her followers couldn't get enough. The post racked up over 207,300 likes within six hours of going live, including a like from fitness model Jen Selter. It also received 690 comments from Yanet's audience in the same time span.

"Goddess," one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

"You are too beautiful," another follower chimed in.

"Baby, your body is very, very beautiful, attractive and wonderful," a third fan remarked, including a massive string of heart emoji in the compliment.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Yanet shared another steamy snap in which she posed in the exact same spot, the light filtering in through the massive window. She rocked a figure-hugging minidress crafted from a semi-sheer fabric for the occasion, and showed off her curvaceous physique by turning her body to the side and allowing the camera to capture her voluptuous assets in profile.